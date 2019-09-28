You think Miami is struggling? Virginia Tech, UM’s next opponent, hit new lows Friday

Miami Hurricanes Coach Manny Diaz unhappy with practice Miami Hurricanes Coach Manny Diaz was unhappy with the performance at practice at the University of Miami Greentree Practice Field in Coral Gables on Wednesday, September 25, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Miami Hurricanes Coach Manny Diaz was unhappy with the performance at practice at the University of Miami Greentree Practice Field in Coral Gables on Wednesday, September 25, 2019.

As ugly as the University of Miami’s performance was in its last game against Central Michigan, at least the Hurricanes came away with a victory.

Virginia Tech, Miami’s next opponent?

Not so fortunate.

Historically dominant Virginia Tech got pummeled at home 45-10 Friday night by historically not-so-dominant Duke.

It was the Hokies’ worst loss at home in 45 years.

The Hurricanes (2-2, 0-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) host the Hokies (2-2, 0-2) at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at Hard Rock Stadium. Both teams are in the Coastal Division of the ACC, and both teams have struggled early.

Virginia Tech had two weeks to prepare for Duke (3-1, 1-0), which is also in the Coastal and which the Hurricanes will meet at Durham, North Carolina on Nov. 30 in the final regular-season game of the season.

And like Miami’s situation before the Hurricanes lost to North Carolina earlier this season, the extra week did nothing to help.

Reminder: The Hurricanes, off on Saturday, are in the midst of two weeks preparing for the Hokies, and as of last week again weren’t taking advantage of it. UM coach Manny Diaz had to stop practice midway last Wednesday and do something he said his team won’t soon forget.

Miami Hurricanes defensive end Jonathan Garvin knocks the ball loose from former Virginia Tech Hokies quarterback Josh Jackson in 2017. The teams meet again Oct. 5 at Hard Rock Stadium. AL DIAZ adiaz@miamiherald.com

“Obviously we are not ready or we are not at the point where we can compete and play and have a chance to win against that team we played,’’ Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente told reporters after Friday’s game. “That’s my responsibility and my fault...’’

Virginia (4-0, 2-0), scheduled to play Notre Dame on Saturday, leads the Coastal Division. The Cavaliers come to Hard Rock on Friday night, Oct. 11.

No. 1 Clemson (4-0, 2-0) leads the ACC’s Atlantic Division.

Waiting to see whether it will be the Hurricanes or Hokies that rise to the ACC occasion next week.