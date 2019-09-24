A closer look at what went wrong for UM’s offense — and what went right on two TD drives

UM quarterback Jarren Williams comments on the win UM quarterback Jarren Williams comments on the win after the Hurricanes defeat Central Michigan Chippewas 17-12 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Saturday, September 21, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK UM quarterback Jarren Williams comments on the win after the Hurricanes defeat Central Michigan Chippewas 17-12 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Saturday, September 21, 2019.

Through three games this season, the 2019 version of the Miami Hurricanes had been a significant improvement on what Miami trotted out in 2018. Even with a meager 308-yard performance in their opener against the Florida Gators last month, the Hurricanes offense had shot up more than 50 spots nationally in total offense. They were averaging more than 100 yards per game than they did in 2018.

It all came apart Saturday in Miami’s gruesome 17-12 win against the Central Michigan Chippewas at Hard Rock Stadium. The Hurricanes totaled fewer yards than they did against then-No. 8 Florida in August. They managed more than 150 yards fewer than their season average. They were one drive away from suffering a devastating upset in Miami Gardens.

The win didn’t always seem headed in this sort of direction. The Hurricanes (2-2, 0-1 Atlantic Coast) marched down the field for a touchdown on their opening drive, then got deep into Central Michigan territory on their second drive before the offense unraveled. Only two of Miami’s final 11 drives went more than 13 yards and only one ended in the end zone. Four went backward.

“We didn’t plan for the second half to go [the way it did], we were just trying to score and it happened to turn out the way it did,” star tight end Brevin Jordan said. “We didn’t have the best performance on offense.”

The day as a whole was a disaster. The two touchdown drives, however, were clinical. Miami’s first: an eight-play, 85-yard march ending with a 1-yard touchdown run by DeeJay Dallas on fourth down. The second: an eight-play, 75-yard procession ending with a 6-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver K.J. Osborn on a goal-line fade.

The Hurricanes’ two touchdown drives were successful by keeping everything simple for quarterback Jarren Williams.

“I feel like just getting the ball out of my hands quick, just working those quick routes, just taking what they were giving us,” the quarterback said Saturday. “I felt like when we were doing that, it was really good and we were executing, but I feel like we left a lot of plays out there.”

Only one of Miami’s eight plays on the opening drive was run out of shotgun, but the vast majority were designed with a quick pass in mind. The Hurricanes started under center and faked a handoff to Dallas going left. Williams rolled to his right, and hit tight end Will Mallory leaking across the formation for a 38-yard gain after a catch and run.

Miami’s next play was a real handoff to Dallas going left and the running back gained 12. The Hurricanes went shotgun for the only time on the next snap and Williams threw a swing pass to wide receiver Jeff Thomas for 6 yards. Miami went back to play action on its next play and Williams found Mallory again for a 21-yard gain near the left sideline after Dallas’ fake drew the defense to right. It was the only play on the drive Williams didn’t make an immediate throw and he still decided to take the easy completion rather than take a shot to Thomas, drawing more attention in the end zone. The Hurricanes capped the drive with four straight runs by Dallas.

“Brevin and Will, they’re very versatile. They can block really well and they can get out and create matchups that we like against linebackers, just because of their speed and how they’re able to create separation,” Williams said, “so getting them the ball a little bit more probably wouldn’t hurt at all, actually.”

Mallory didn’t catch a pass the rest of the game and the effectiveness of play action vanished when Miami could manage only 51 yards on 34 carries.

The only other touchdown drive for the Hurricanes’ was their first of the second half. Miami again made it easy on Williams.

Three of the eight plays — plus a fourth which drew defensive pass interference — went out of shotgun. The Hurricanes started with a jet sweep from under center, then went shotgun for a 22-yard completion to Mike Harley, who got open on a slant with help from a rub route from the slot by fellow wide receiver Dee Wiggins.

Williams’ final three throws on the drive — plus the one drawing pass interference — were all quick. He completed an 19-yard screen to Dallas, fired a 25-yard pass to Jordan in the seam on a possible run-pass option, got Thomas to draw pass interference on the same sort of play in the red zone and then ended the drive by throwing a fade to Osborn.

“Whatever’s called, we’re going to go out there and execute it,” Williams said. “We trust in what coach [Dan] Enos is calling, so whatever he calls, we’ve got to just execute it. It’s on us.”