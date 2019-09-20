Blue-chip South Florida linebacker slated to visit Miami for second straight weekend

UM head coach Manny Diaz explains what to expect when facing Central Michigan University of Miami head coach Manny Diaz speaks to the media about playing Central Michigan during a press conference at the Hecht Athletic Center on campus in Coral Gables, Florida on Monday, September 16, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK University of Miami head coach Manny Diaz speaks to the media about playing Central Michigan during a press conference at the Hecht Athletic Center on campus in Coral Gables, Florida on Monday, September 16, 2019.

The Miami Hurricanes continue their five-game homestand Saturday against the Central Michigan Chippewas in Miami Gardens, which means another chance for the Hurricanes to bring a handful of major recruiting targets to Hard Rock Stadium to watch a likely Miami victory.

For the second straight Saturday, one of the top linebackers in South Florida for the Class of 2020 will be in the recruiting section to watch the hometown team as significant favorites despite remaining committed elsewhere.

Ruben Hyppolite II, a four-star outside linebacker from McArthur, said he expects to be in attendance this weekend to watch the Hurricanes try to move to .500.

The No. 265 overall prospect in the 247Sports.com composite rankings for the 2020 class, Hyppolite also unofficially visited Miami on Saturday to watch the Hurricanes’ 63-0 blowout of the FCS Bethune-Cookman Wildcats.

While Hyppolite has publicly remained solid in his oral commitment to the Maryland Terrapins since April, the 6-foot, 225-pound senior said he plans to take official visits with the Alabama Crimson Tide and Penn State Nittany Lions, too. Miami, which offered Hyppolite in April just weeks before he committed to Maryland, has also picked up their interest in the linebacker. Hyppolite was most recently on campus in June when he attended a 7-on-7 camp in Coral Gables with the Mustangs.

Linebacker is a major position of need for the Hurricanes in this recruiting cycle. Starting linebackers Shaquille Quarterman and Michael Pinckney are both seniors, as is top reserve linebacker Zach McCloud. Miami already holds oral pledges from four three-star linebackers in the 2020 recruiting class. Only one of the four is from Florida and none are from the Miami metropolitan area.

Other than Hyppolite, the visitors list shouldn’t be too crowded for another nonconference tuneup in South Florida, although a handful of important commits will be there. Here’s a quick look at some notable players in the 2020 recruiting cycle who said they expect to be in attendance Saturday:

Ruben Hyppolite II, 4-star OLB, McArthur (Maryland commit)

Jaiden Francois, 4-star CB, South Dade*

Keshawn Washington, 3-star S, South Dade*

Xavier Restrepo, 3-star ATH, Deerfield Beach*

Antonio Smith, 3-star G, Ocala Vanguard*