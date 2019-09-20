Miami Hurricanes former four-star offensive lineman enters transfer portal

UM football spring practice gets underway with offensive line drill The Miami Hurricanes offensive linemen and OL coach Stacy Searels get spring practice started with this drill. Tuesday, March 21, 2017. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Miami Hurricanes offensive linemen and OL coach Stacy Searels get spring practice started with this drill. Tuesday, March 21, 2017.

University of Miami redshirt freshman offensive lineman Cleveland Reed, a former consensus four-star prospect, has entered the transfer portal.

“Officially in the transfer portal,” Reed posted in a tweet Friday afternoon.

Reed, a 6-3, 313-pound guard out of Fort Meade High School, has played in only one of three games this season — last week against Bethune-Cookman. He has no starts.

Last season, Reed played in two games. He made his Canes debut in the home opener against Savannah State and saw action in the win over FIU.

Reed was an Under Armour All-American who chose Miami over offers from Ohio State, Florida State, Clemson, Florida and others.