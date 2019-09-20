University of Miami
Miami Hurricanes former four-star offensive lineman enters transfer portal
University of Miami redshirt freshman offensive lineman Cleveland Reed, a former consensus four-star prospect, has entered the transfer portal.
“Officially in the transfer portal,” Reed posted in a tweet Friday afternoon.
Reed, a 6-3, 313-pound guard out of Fort Meade High School, has played in only one of three games this season — last week against Bethune-Cookman. He has no starts.
Last season, Reed played in two games. He made his Canes debut in the home opener against Savannah State and saw action in the win over FIU.
Reed was an Under Armour All-American who chose Miami over offers from Ohio State, Florida State, Clemson, Florida and others.
