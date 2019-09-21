Pre-kickoff updates on Mark Pope and Lorenzo Lingard ahead of Miami-Central Michigan

UM head coach Manny Diaz explains what to expect when facing Central Michigan University of Miami head coach Manny Diaz speaks to the media about playing Central Michigan during a press conference at the Hecht Athletic Center on campus in Coral Gables, Florida on Monday, September 16, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK University of Miami head coach Manny Diaz speaks to the media about playing Central Michigan during a press conference at the Hecht Athletic Center on campus in Coral Gables, Florida on Monday, September 16, 2019.

The Miami Hurricanes will be without one former five-star recruit Saturday, but another could be in line to make his 2019 debut against the Central Michigan Chippewas.

Running back Lorenzo Lingard, who didn’t play in the first two games of the season and didn’t dress last Saturday for Miami’s 63-0 win against the FCS Bethune-Cookman Wildcats because of an injury sustained in practice ahead of the game, is dressed for the Hurricanes’ game Saturday at Hard Rock Stadium. The running back was a full participant in practice by the end of the week, coach Manny Diaz said.

Mark Pope, however, is not dressed after suffering a lower left leg injury in Miami’s win last Saturday. Diaz on Wednesday called the wide receiver’s status “a game-time decision.”

Lingard, who was a five-star running back in the 247Sports.com composite rankings for the Class of 2018, has not been listed on the two-deep depth chart this season and did not play in either of the Hurricanes’ first two games as he continued his recovery from a knee injury. The 6-foot, 202-pound sophomore tore his anterior cruciate ligament after playing in just six games as a freshman in 2018. On Wednesday, Diaz said Lingard has been cleared to return to the field.

Miami (1-2, 0-1 Atlantic Coast) held Pope off the practice field at least through Wednesday as he recovered from his injury. A five-star wide receiver in the Rivals.com rankings for the 2018 recruiting class, Pope caught three passes for a career-high 92 yards against Bethune-Cookman before being injured.

Romeo Finley was also warming up before the game after leaving the win against the Wildcats with an undisclosed injury. Diaz also said the striker was a full participant in practice by the end of the week.