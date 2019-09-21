Miami Hurricanes’ running game bottled up against Central Michigan Chippewas

Miami Hurricanes running back DeeJay Dallas (13) pushes in to score in the first quarter as the University of Miami Hurricanes host the Central Michigan Chippewas at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Saturday, September 21, 2019. adiaz@miamiherald.com

The Hurricanes didn’t look like the team that rushed for over 250 yards last week.

After hanging 103 yards and three touchdowns on Bethune-Cookman, DeeJay Dallas and the Miami Hurricanes’ running game crashed to Earth against the Central Michigan Chippewas. The Chippewas defense did a good job bottling up the junior running back, holding him to a season-low 24 yards through three quarters. Dallas helped the Canes build an early 7-0, bailing out the offense on fourth and goal with a 1-yard touchdown rush, but didn’t do much else.

Dallas wasn’t the only running back who struggled. Despite averaging 174.3 rushing yards per game this season, the Canes’ barely had more yards than attempts at the end of the third quarter.

Tight end love

Jarren Williams loves his tight ends. The redshirt freshman started the game with a 35-yard completion to Will Mallory and the love-fest only continued.

Williams connected with sophomore Brevin Jordan three times for a team-high 70 yards, including a 27-yard gain in the first quarter and a 25-yard gain in the third.

Mallory’s first catch set a new career high in single game receiving yards, a feat which he only added to. He ended the third quarter with two catches for 59 yards, the second highest on the team. Mallory’s previous career high of 28 yards was achieved last year against Virginia Tech.

Cleveland Reed off roster

Miami coach Manny Diaz has made it unmistakably clear: He covets players at Miami who want to be Hurricanes — no matter how tough of a battle it may be to get on the field. And though he has spoken of that in terms of recruits, including those who pledge their allegiance to UM, the philosophy also seems to apply to those already on the team.

Offensive lineman Cleveland Reed, a redshirt freshman who announced Friday afternoon on Twitter that he was entering the transfer portal, was removed from UM’s official roster. That, despite coaches having the option of keeping a transfer portal player on scholarship should he not find a new home.

Diaz has said UM has “to create value of what it means to play for the Miami Hurricanes.’’

“We have to make it mean something,’’ he said.

▪ Redshirt freshman Gilbert Frierson made his first career start at striker in place of Romeo Finley, who was injured against Bethune-Cookman. Finley entered the game during Miami’s defensive series.

At safety, fifth-year senior Robert Knowles made his second consecutive opposite Amari Carter.

▪ UM wore green uniforms Saturday for the first time in 2019. The Canes have not lost in green since 2016. Miami is 5-0 when wearing green jerseys with white pants, as the Hurricanes did Saturday.

▪ Tight end Brevin Jordan, defensive end Jonathan Garvin, cornerback Trajan Bandy and running back Jimmy Murphy were the UM captains Saturday.

Former Canes running back Chuck Foreman served as the game’s honorary captain. Foreman played four seasons at the U before the Minnesota Vikings selected him twelfth overall in the 1973 NFL draft.

Bruce Brown Jr. and Dewan Hernandez, who played basketball for the Canes and selected in the last two NBA Drafts, were in attendance. Brown Jr., who was the 42nd overall pick in 2018, started 56 games for the Detroit Pistons as a rookie. Hernandez, the Toronto Raptors’ only pick in 2019, will look t o make his NBA debut this upcoming season.

Gregory Rousseau earned the turnover chain for the first time in his career after a strip sack of Central Michigan quarterback David Moore and the recovery.

Lou Hedley’s 57-yard punt in the second quarter was the longest of his career, passing his previous career high of 51 yards.

