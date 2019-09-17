Podcast: What’s real and what’s fake from Miami’s blowout win against Bethune-Cookman?

UM head coach Manny Diaz explains what to expect when facing Central Michigan University of Miami head coach Manny Diaz speaks to the media about playing Central Michigan during a press conference at the Hecht Athletic Center on campus in Coral Gables, Florida on Monday, September 16, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK University of Miami head coach Manny Diaz speaks to the media about playing Central Michigan during a press conference at the Hecht Athletic Center on campus in Coral Gables, Florida on Monday, September 16, 2019.

The Miami Hurricanes did what they were supposed to do against the FCS Bethune-Cookman Wildcats on Saturday.

Maybe the start was a little slow, but Miami eventually put everything together and pounded Bethune-Cookman, 63-0, at Hard Rock Stadium.

A game like that is always impossible to judge and we’re going to try to do it anyway. The Eye on the U podcast this week is a round of “buy or sell.” Which of the standout performances from the weekend are to be believed?

David Wilson and Susan Miller Degnan, the Hurricanes beat writer for the Miami Herald, try to sort through the blowout wins and questions like: Was Mark Pope’s breakout performance sustainable? Is fellow wide receiver Mike Harley finally putting all his talent together? Has quarterback Jarren Williams figured out how to hit on the deep ball more consistently?

Even the quietest game week in months in Coral Gables isn’t without some intrigue, though. We also talk about the latest with injuries to Pope, running back Lorenzo Lingard and striker Romeo Finley as the Hurricanes (1-2, 0-1 Atlantic Coast) prepare to welcome the Central Michigan Chippewas to Miami Gardens on Saturday.

Speaking of Central Michigan, it’s also setting up to be something of a revenge game for offensive coordinator Dan Enos, who used to coach the Chippewas and has a bit of a rocky relationship with his old school. We’ll discuss what this weekend might mean for Enos, who is also the Hurricanes’ quarterbacks coach.

And coach Manny Diaz finally has his long-awaited first win in the books, and Miami finally made it look easy. As we all know, it never can stay easy in South Florida — but it might stay that way for the Hurricanes for a few more weeks, at least. The rest of September can continue to be about figuring out themselves.