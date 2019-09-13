One of South Florida’s best OL prospects among expected visitors for Miami home opener

From left to right: Marlon Martinez, Derek Wingo, Marcus Rosemy and Marcus Dumervil from St.Thomas Aquinas High School attend High School Football Media Day at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Saturday, August 3, 2019. mocner@miamiherald.com

The Miami Hurricanes finally kick of their home slate for the 2019 season Saturday. After opening the season with a neutral-site game and a road loss, Miami will be back at Hard Rock Stadium for the first time since 2018 when it hosts the FCS Bethune-Cookman Wildcats. For the first time in 2019, the Hurricanes will be able to get recruits at a home venue to see Miami in live game action.

The list of anticipated visitors from the Class of 2020, however, isn’t very long, although there are a few key uncommitted prospects — and prospects committed elsewhere — who will make their way to Miami Gardens.

The most notable of the bunch might be Marcus Dumervil, a four-star tackle from St. Thomas Aquinas, who said he plans to be in attendance for the home opener. The No. 93 overall prospect in the 247Sports.com composite rankings for the 2020 recruiting class, Dumervil is the top-ranked tackle in Broward County and has frequently visited the Hurricanes the past few years. Miami, however, hasn’t hosted the 6-foot-5, 305-pound offensive lineman since March as the Louisville Cardinals, Florida Gators, LSU Tigers, Oklahoma Sooners and others have pushed into prime position to land the elite prospect.

The Hurricanes will also host a prospect at a major position of need who’s already committed elsewhere. Ruben Hyppolite II, a four-star outside linebacker from McArthur, said he plans to be in attendance Saturday despite his oral commitment to the Maryland Terrapins. Hyppolite last visited Miami in June when he participated at a camp in Coral Gables.

Take a look at some of the other 2020 prospects who said they plan to be in attendance as the Hurricanes go for their first win of coach Manny Diaz’s tenure:

Marcus Dumervil, 4-star T, St. Thomas Aquinas

Marcus Fleming, 4-star WR, Northwestern*

Ruben Hyppolite, 4-star OLB, McArthur (Maryland commit)

Antonio Smith, 3-star G, Ocala Vanguard*

Brian Balom, 3-star S, Miramar