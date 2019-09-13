Miami hopes its fans show up for home opener. This time, no post-loss punishment expected

DeeJay Dallas describes punishment for losing at home Miami Hurricanes running back DeeJay Dallas talks to the media after practice at the Greentree Practice Field in Coral Gables on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 in preparation for their game against Bethune-Cookman Wildcats on Saturday. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Miami Hurricanes running back DeeJay Dallas talks to the media after practice at the Greentree Practice Field in Coral Gables on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 in preparation for their game against Bethune-Cookman Wildcats on Saturday.

No doubt about it, Miami Hurricanes fans are upset — understandably — about Miami’s first 0-2 start to a season in 41 years.

Now, the Hurricanes are imploring fans to show up and show out for their first home game of 2019, a 4 p.m. matchup with FCS competitor Bethune-Cookman (1-0) that won’t be broadcast on most South Florida TV sets, and one that should produce not only the first victory of the season, but coach Manny Diaz’s first victory as a head coach.

The matchup is the first of a five-game homestand for the Hurricanes.

“We have been in two very difficult environments, and you want our guys to come out [and] feel the support of the Miami family, the Hurricane family— and to put some pressure on our opponent,’’ Diaz said. “Because obviously, what happens in these next five weeks is going to say a lot in terms of where this team is and what happens in our season in the ACC Coastal.

“To be able to start, to come home, to feel the energy and excitement of our fan base starting with Cane Walk two hours before the game and just getting off the bus and just seeing people be there... I would come to watch [tailbacks] Cam Harris and DeeJay Dallas run the ball. I’d come watch [quarterback] Jarren Williams play. And I know for a fact that I’d come watch [linebackers] Shaquille Quarterman, Mike Pickney and Zach McCloud play their last run of games at home...

“And heck, if it happens, come watch Louis Hedley punt. That might be worth a ticket, too.’’

For the second week in a row, the UM game will be shown on the ACC Network, which will not be available for the majority of South Florida residents because they subscribe to Comcast/Xfinity or AT&T U-verse. The Sept. 21 home game against Central Michigan will also be aired on the ACC Network.

Diaz intends to play as many Hurricanes as possible, especially in light of an NCAA rule that was instituted before the 2018 season that allows players to compete in up to four games and still be eligible for a redshirt season.

Williams will start his first game at Hard Rock Stadium, a game he said he has been dreaming about. He said he wants to work on finishing plays in the red zone.

“We drive the whole field then kick a field goal,’’ Williams said about the previous games. “We decided that’s not going to happen anymore.”

Williams also wants to improve on his deep-ball percentage.

“That comes with timing and just building that chemistry,’’ he said. “... I gotta throw that ball quicker.’’

UM last played the Wildcats in the 2017 home opener, when Miami won 41-13. The Canes are 11-0 all time in Hard Rock home openers, and are favored by 41 points Saturday.

“We’re looking forward to beating Bethune-Cookman and trying to perfect ourselves, perfect ‘The New Miami,’ “sophomore tight end Brevin Jordan said.

“I’ll be excited to see all the fans there,’’ senior defensive end Scott Patchan said. “Obviously they’re disappointed with the 0-2 start, just as we are. Everything the fans are saying, internally, everybody is probably harder on themselves in this building. We have to be if we want to be great.”

At least the Hurricanes can pretty much be assured that after the game they won’t be running up the concrete ramp to the top of the stadium, then up and down the stadium stairs as they watch a loss on the big screen. That’s what Diaz made them do one day in the spring as punishment for losing last season at home to Duke on Nov. 3.

“Home is our turf, and we shouldn’t lose on our turf,’’ Dallas said.

“A gut check, really,’’ Williams said. “It really just drilled that mentality that losing at home is... unacceptable.’’

Said Patchan: “Winning cures everything.’’