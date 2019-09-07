Photo gallery: Miami at UNC | Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019

A Miami fan reacts to a UNC touchdown as the Hurricanes face the University of North Carolina - Chapel Hill at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, NC on Saturday, September 7, 2019.
Bryan Cereijo
University of Miami wide receiver Jeff Thomas (4) gets tackled after a catch against the University of North Carolina - Chapel Hill at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, NC on Saturday, September 7, 2019.
Bryan Cereijo
University of Miami quarterback Jarren Williams hands the ball off to running back DeeJay Dallas against the University of North Carolina - Chapel Hill at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, NC on Saturday, September 7, 2019.
Bryan Cereijo
Miami quarterback Jarren Williams before a snap against the University of North Carolina - Chapel Hill at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, NC on Saturday, September 7, 2019.
Bryan Cereijo
UM running back Cam’Ron Harris (23) gets tackled before reaching the end zone against the University of North Carolina - Chapel Hill at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, NC on Saturday, September 7, 2019.
Bryan Cereijo
Miami tight end Brevin Jordan gets tackled by UNC defensive back Myles Dorn as the Hurricanes face the University of North Carolina - Chapel Hill at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, NC on Saturday, September 7, 2019.
Bryan Cereijo
UNC running back Michael Carter (8) runs the ball against the University of Miami linebacker Michael Pickney at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, NC on Saturday, September 7, 2019.
Bryan Cereijo
University of Miami head coach Manny Diaz discusses a penalty with a referee against the University of North Carolina - Chapel Hill at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, NC on Saturday, September 7, 2019.
Bryan Cereijo
Miami quarterback Jarren Williams in the huddle against the University of North Carolina - Chapel Hill at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, NC on Saturday, September 7, 2019.
Bryan Cereijo
UM running back Cam’Ron Harris (23) gets tackled before reaching the end zone against the University of North Carolina - Chapel Hill at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, NC on Saturday, September 7, 2019.
Bryan Cereijo
UNC running back Michael Carter (8) runs the ball against the University of Miami at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, NC on Saturday, September 7, 2019.
Bryan Cereijo
UNC running back Javonte Williams scores a touchdown against the University of Miami at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, NC on Saturday, September 7, 2019.
Bryan Cereijo