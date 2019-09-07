Matthew McConaughey picks UNC — and Mack Brown — to beat Miami on College GameDay

Actor Matthew McConaughey watches the Texas Rangers play host to the Toronto Blue Jays at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Texas, on Friday May 16, 2014. (Richard W Rodriguez/Fort Worth Star-Telegram/TNS) TNS

College GameDay went to Austin, Texas, on Saturday, which meant there could only be one choice for the guest picker: Matthew McConaughey.

The actor and noted Texas Longhorns fan joined Rece Davis, Kirk Herbstreit, Lee Corso and Desmond Howard for the final segment on the ESPN pregame show to pick some of the day’s most high-profile games, including the Miami Hurricanes’ Atlantic Coast Conference opener against the North Carolina Tar Heels.

While most of the panel went with Miami to get its first win of the season, McConaughey was the only person on the show to choose North Carolina and he had a bit of a personal reason for it. Tar Coach Mack Brown spent 16 years as Texas’ coach and led McConaughey’s beloved Longhorns to the 2006 national championship.

“Mack Brown with a victory last week against one of his former defensive coordinators, Will Muschamp. Now this week, who we got? Another DC — Manny Diaz,” the Academy Award-winning actor said. “If the Tar Heels can catch their breath after the victory they had last week, Mack’s first game, if they caught their breath, press reset, I’m going with the Tar Heels.”

Corso responded by quoting one of McConaughey’s most famous lines from “Dazed and Confused:” “Alright. Alright. Alright.”

Corso, however, went against McConaughey and picked the Hurricanes to win Saturday in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. Howard and Herbstreit did the same, although the game projects to be close. Corso went with Miami to win by a single field goal, while Herbstreit expects a breakthrough performance from quarterback Jarren Williams after an up-and-down debut against the then-No. 8 Florida Gators last month.

“I’m betting on Miami to get it done,” Hersbstreit said. “Jarren Williams — big day today throwing the football.”

Kickoff from Kenan Memorial Stadium is slated for 8 p.m.