The Miami Hurricanes will have this major recruit in attendance Saturday at UNC game

The University of Miami Hurricanes are still more than a week away from their first home game of the 2019 season, but one major recruit will have already seen Miami play in person multiple times by the Hurricanes’ Hard Rock Stadium opener Sept. 14.

Quentin Williams, a three-star defensive end from Charlotte’s Mallard Creek, is slated to be in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, on Saturday when Miami opens Atlantic Coast Conference play against the North Carolina Tar Heels.

Williams, who orally committed to the Hurricanes in June, already got to see Miami once when it opened the season with a 24-20 loss to the then-No. 8 Florida Gators last month in Orlando.

“Most definitely,” Williams said Thursday when asked whether he planned to make the trip to Kenan Memorial Stadium.

Despite living living three states away, Williams has been one of the Hurricanes’ most frequent visitors since he made his pledge earlier in the summer. The 6-3, 234-pound defensive lineman also traveled down to Coral Gables in July to watch Miami practice in the brief window the Hurricanes were allowed to host recruits prior to the start of the 2019 season.

The No. 667 overall prospect in the 247Sports.com composite rankings for the Class of 2019, Williams said he’s still in frequent contact with defensive line coach Todd Stroud and the rest of the coaching staff.

“I’m talking to all of them,” Williams said. “They wish me good luck on my games, and they just ask how class is going and all that, just checking up.”

Like most members of the Hurricanes’ 2019 recruiting class, Williams is firm in his pledge, and focused on capitalizing on the potential Miami saw in him when it made him a priority in the spring and summer.

In April, Williams was clocked at 4.80 seconds in the 40-yard dash and 4.41 seconds in the short shuttle to top defensive line testing at The Opening regional in Mint Hill, North Carolina.

Williams’ blend of size and athleticism is tantalizing, and Williams wants to prove he knows how to use his athleticism as a senior. If he can show off a motor and production level to match his physical gifts, Williams has a chance to turn into a blue-chip prospect by the time he signs with the Hurricanes in December.

“I wanted to work on showing my athletic ability a little more like whenever I need to cover a back in the flat, or rush the passer or anything like that,” Williams said. “Mostly my hands while I’m rushing.”