Podcast: On Jarren Williams’ growing pains, Dan Enos backlash and new beginnings in Miami

In many ways, the Manny Diaz era began the way you would expect a new coach’s tenure might begin with a storied team like the Miami Hurricanes. There were moments of brilliance with a new coach reinvigorating a talented roster with a new identity and new tactics.

There were also moments of sheer idiocy — false start, delays of games, missed assignments and unforced error leaving Miami with a 24-20 loss to the hated Florida Gators to usher in the 2019 season for the entire country.

There were answers about what Diaz’s tenure could hold, but there were nearly as many questions as to what the Hurricanes might be this year. On the first Eye on the U podcast of the regular season, David Wilson and Susan Miller Degnan, the Miami Herald’s Hurricanes beat writer, sort through all the lessons and questions from Miami’s season-opening loss to No. 8 Florida in Orlando.

At first, it was nothing but positive vibes about quarterback Jarren Williams, who completed more than 65 percent of his passes in his first career start at Camping World Stadium, but then Dan Enos weighed in. The offensive coordinator, who doubles as the quarterbacks coach, told everyone his quarterback “didn’t play well enough” for Miami to win, which prompted immediate backlash, especially from those critical of the coordinator’s playcalling against the Gators.

A step back will help sort through everything, and we’ll do our best to try to guide you through a complicated, conflicting couple days for the Hurricanes.

It’s only one down and at least 11 more games to go for Diaz in his first season at Miami. It will be a season of lessons for the first-year coach, a young Hurricanes roster and anyone watching to try to find out what sort of coach Diaz can be for as long as he’s in Coral Gables. Saturday was just Lesson No. 1.