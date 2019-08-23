Ready to party before the game? Here’s where the big Canes bash is tonight in Orlando

UM football player Michael Irvin talks overcoming injury, family, year ahead In an interview during CanesFest, UM football player Michael Irvin talks overcoming his injury, his father's health and the year ahead on August 3, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK In an interview during CanesFest, UM football player Michael Irvin talks overcoming his injury, his father's health and the year ahead on August 3, 2019.

Canes fans, we know you’re ready for some football.

But are you ready to party before the Miami-Florida opener Saturday in Orlando?

AllCanes, the everything-Miami Hurricanes retail store across the street from the University of Miami campus, is hosting a huge party from 5 p.m. Friday until whenever it subsides (never?) at Celine Orlando.

The party will feature Pro Football Hall of Fame member and Miami Hurricanes great Michael Irvin, as well as more than 60 former athletes from the Canes football program and the M Club, made up of UM lettermen from all sports.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Irvin was so pumped for the party that he made a video promoting it from the Roman Colosseum.

This was truly one of the greatest experience of my life. #Gladiators pic.twitter.com/jpBS1p1oXe — Michael Irvin (@michaelirvin88) August 17, 2019

“I’m very excited,’’ said “Mr. AllCanes,’’ otherwise known as Harry Rothwell, the general manager of AllCanes, which is celebrating its 60th anniversary this year. “We did a walk-through at the club last night and we’re pretty stoked.’’

Rothwell said more than 900 people have already preregistered. Cost at the door is now $20, as space allows.

Food will be available for purchase from Wahlburgers. There will be various appearances, videos and speeches throughout the night.

For more information, visit caneskickoffparty.com.