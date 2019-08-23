Here’s the list of recruits Miami in expecting in Orlando for opener against Florida

Miami Hurricanes discuss UM-UF rivalry University of Miami defensive end Scott Pathcan (71), tight end Will Mallory (85), and wide receiver K.J. Osborn (2) talk about the excitement around playing the Florida Gators in this years season opener. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK University of Miami defensive end Scott Pathcan (71), tight end Will Mallory (85), and wide receiver K.J. Osborn (2) talk about the excitement around playing the Florida Gators in this years season opener.

Saturday will be a little unconventional for the Miami Hurricanes and Florida Gators from a recruiting perspective.

Even though it’s one of the most high-profile games on both schools’ schedules, teams can’t have players down on their sidelines Saturday at Camping World Stadium in Orlando.

With a dead period going through the end of the month and players only allowed to communicate with recruits in the 48 hours before a game at an on-campus or usual home site, Miami and No. 8 Florida each have a limited amount of tickets they can give to recruits for the game.

They can’t talk to players, but they can make sure they see them open the season in the Camping World Kickoff.

The Hurricanes will be getting a huge chunk of their Class of 2020 in Central Florida for the game, plus some of their top remaining targets in the cycle.

A few players are taking the SAT — Columbus four-star defensive end Elijah Roberts is trying to head up after taking the test — but the turnout should still be excellent.

Take a look at who said they’re planning to be in attendance as the 2019 season gets underway:

▪ Donald Chaney Jr., 4-star RB, Belen Jesuit*

▪ Donell Harris, 4-star DE, Gulliver Prep^

▪ Xzavier Henderson, 4-star WR, Columbus^

▪ Issiah Walker Jr., 4-star T, Norland^

▪ Jaiden Francois, 4-star CB, South Dade*

▪ Willie Moise, 4-star DT, Chaminade-Madonna*

▪ Kendall Dennis, 4-star CB, Lakeland

▪ Dominic Mammarelli, 3-star TE, Naples*

▪ Romello Height, 3-star OLB, Dublin (Georgia)*

▪ Tre’von Riggins, 3-star DE, St. Petersburg Lakewood*

▪ Daran Branch, 3-star CB, Amite (Louisiana)*

▪ Quentin Williams, 3-star DE, Mallard Creek (Charlotte)*

▪ Marcus Clarke, 3-star CB, Winter Park*

▪ AJ Mathis, 3-star OLB, Largo*

▪ Antonio Smith, 3-star G, Ocala Vanguard*

▪ Brian Balom, 3-star S, Miramar

▪ Justin Hodges, 3-star S, Western*

(* — Miami commit | ^ — also a Florida recruiting target)

All rankings are according to the 247Sports.com composite rankings.