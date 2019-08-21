Is Tate Martell open to WR move? ‘Anybody will help by doing anything that’s available’

UM Quarterback Tate Martell Comments on Starting Quarterback Position Miami Hurricanes quarterback Tate Martell (18) comments on the starting quarterback position at the University of Miami Greentree Practice Field in Coral Gables on Friday, August 9, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Miami Hurricanes quarterback Tate Martell (18) comments on the starting quarterback position at the University of Miami Greentree Practice Field in Coral Gables on Friday, August 9, 2019.

Manny Diaz said the Miami Hurricanes’ backup quarterback battle has still not been settled, but the coach acknowledged Tate Martell, one of the players competing for the backup job, is receptive to a potential position change.

It was evident when Miami wrapped up practice Wednesday ahead of its season opener against the Florida Gators. The orange-clad quarterback group was short one player as it walked through the Carol Soffer Indoor Practice Facility and group of skill position players had an extra body. Martell, who joined the Hurricanes in January as a transfer from the Ohio State Buckeyes, wore the offense’s typical white practice jersey, and met with running backs and wide receivers in a postpractice huddle in Coral Gables.

“It’s like anybody else we have,” Diaz said when asked whether Martell is receptive to the idea of playing another position. “Anybody will help by doing anything that’s available, so yeah.”

On Monday, Diaz said a potential move by Martell from quarterback to wide receiver would be contingent on whether Martell wanted to make a change.

Martell has been getting some work at wide receiver since last week when the Hurricanes named quarterback Jarren Williams their starter for the season opener Saturday in Orlando. Linebacker Shaquille Quarterman said he has taken notice of the redshirt sophomore at the new position.

“He’s definitely athletic, but I don’t know too much about that. I know that he’s still competing at quarterback and doing a heck of a job with that,” Quarterman said. “I don’t think the competition in that position, quarterback, is over by any point. Just knowing coach [Dan] Enos and the way that he likes to run his offense. I don’t know. I have seen him there, though.”

Diaz said the backup quarterback job will be determined before practice Thursday after coaches assess the film from practice Wednesday. In the first depth chart of the season released Monday, Martell and fellow quarterback N’Kosi Perry were listed as co-backups behind Williams, separated by an “or.”

“We kind of wanted to go after today’s practice and look at what Tate and N’Kosi did,” Diaz said. “We’ll know tomorrow at Thursday’s practice who will get the most of the reps.”