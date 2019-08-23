Podcast: Expect the unexpected when the Miami Hurricanes open the season against Florida

Hurricanes DBs have an answer for Florida’s receivers, technicians and a guy a named Bubba Miami Hurricanes defensive backs have an answer for the University of Florida's receivers, we have technicians and new DB named Bubba Bolden from USC, August 7, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Miami Hurricanes defensive backs have an answer for the University of Florida's receivers, we have technicians and new DB named Bubba Bolden from USC, August 7, 2019.

There is no easing into the 2019 season for the Miami Hurricanes. It isn’t only a game against another Power 5 Conference program. It’s not just a game against a top 25 team. This is a rivalry game against the No. 8 Florida Gators, an archrival with aspirations to win the Southeastern Conference.

Even if it weren’t a weekend of firsts for Miami, this would be a potentially historic weekend for the Hurricanes, but they also send out a first-time coach to the sidelines for his first game with a freshman quarterback making his first start to usher in a new era for “The New Miami.”

It all begins at 7 p.m. at Camping World Stadium in Orlando and the Eye on the U podcast is back just in time to preview the official start of the Manny Diaz era in Coral Gables. David Wilson and Susan Miller Degnan, the Hurricanes beat writer for the Miami Herald, break down the on-field matchups that make the game compelling, plus all the intrigue around the game that makes this weekend in Central Florida downright fascinating.

On the field, we’re finally going to get to see what Diaz is like as the head man on game day, what offensive coordinator Dan Enos’ system looks like with the Hurricanes and what quarterback Jarren Williams can do with the opportunity he had been waiting on.

Off the field and around the field, the latest chapter in this historic rivalry would be written. Susan, who took a look at the history of the matchup earlier this week, runs through some of her favorite stories about the rivalry from her conversations with former Miami and Florida players.

We wrap up with predictions — sort of. It’s impossible to know what to expect from the Hurricanes on Saturday, which is part of what makes this all so fascinating. In less than 48 hours, we’ll finally have some idea of what to expect from this new era in Coral Gables.