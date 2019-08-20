Miami Hurricanes fans, where might you be on Aug. 31, 2024? Better circle that date

Miami Hurricanes discuss UM-UF rivalry University of Miami defensive end Scott Pathcan (71), tight end Will Mallory (85), and wide receiver K.J. Osborn (2) talk about the excitement around playing the Florida Gators in this years season opener. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK University of Miami defensive end Scott Pathcan (71), tight end Will Mallory (85), and wide receiver K.J. Osborn (2) talk about the excitement around playing the Florida Gators in this years season opener.

If only Scott Patchan could still be a Miami Hurricane in 2024 and 2025.

The fifth-year senior defensive end, whose brother is a former Florida Gator and whose dad is a former Cane, will face the No. 8 Gators on Saturday at Camping World Stadium in Orlando for the first and only time in his career. And though he’ll be long gone from Coral Gables by then, be assured that he’ll be cheering on the Hurricanes.

The Hurricanes announced on Tuesday the two specific dates of the future home-and-home series against the Gators: Aug. 31, 2024 at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium — the Swamp — in Gainesville; and Sept. 21, 2025, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

“I’ve been a big fan of playing Florida, and maybe even doing a home-and-home — I think they might have scheduled that in the future, but honestly, I love playing [UF],’’ Patchan said Tuesday just minutes after the dates were announced. “My brother Matt played at Florida. They have a great atmosphere there when they have home games. I would have loved playing in Gainesville as an away team, obviously.”

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Patchan’s father, Matt Sr., won national championships as a left offensive tackle at the University of Miami in 1983 and ‘87.

“Family is definitely behind me right now, so that’s good to know,’’ said the 6-6, 255-pound Patchan, who has changed his jersey number from 19 to his father’s former 71. “Rivalry game. That’s first. Everything else is kind of secondary to it being a rivalry game.”

This year’s neutral-site game is the first meeting between the schools since 2013, when UM defeated UF 21-16 at the then-Sun Life Stadium.

“The Hurricanes and Gators have a long history as in-state gridiron rivals and we’re excited to add a new chapter to the series,” Director of Athletics Blake James said in a statement. “This is not only a game that both fan bases want to see, but a game that football fans across the Sunshine State and across the nation are eager to see as well.”

UM leads the series, which dates to 1938 but was played annually from 1943 to 1987, 29-26.

“It’s a very good thing for the program,’’ said fifth-year senior K.J. Osborn who transferred to UM this season from Buffalo and has never played in a game as big as this week’s. “Home and home, not even at a neutral site, them coming here and us going there, I’m sure that will really be fun for the fans.’’

The news means that in 2024, UM would play on the road at UF and Notre Dame, and in 2025, the Canes would host the Irish and Gators.

The Canes also have nonconference future games scheduled with Alabama, in Atlanta, in 2021; Michigan State in 2020 and 2021; and Texas A&M in 2022 and 2023.

UM finished the 2018 season 7-6. UF finished 10-3.

Sports Pass for $30 per year Get unlimited access to all Miami Herald sports stories and videos for $30 Subscribe now #READLOCAL