First AP Poll of season is out. Here’s where a few of your favorite teams stand

Miami Hurricanes open fall camp in Manny Diaz era The University of Miami had its first session of 2019 fall football camp on Friday night, July 26, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The University of Miami had its first session of 2019 fall football camp on Friday night, July 26, 2019.

The Miami Hurricanes will go into Saturday’s opener against the Florida Gators unranked in both major polls.

The Gators? No. 8 in both the AP Poll that was released Monday and the USA Today Coaches’ Poll.

UM was fourth in the “others receiving votes’’ category, effectively making the Canes No. 29.

Florida State is unranked and was not included in the “others” category. The Seminoles were in the “others’’ category among the coaches, receiving four votes.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

UCF got the other respectable nod, ranking No. 17 among AP voters and the coaches.

Here’s the full AP Poll:

1. Clemson

2. Alabama

3. Georgia

4. Oklahoma

5. Ohio State

6. LSU

7. MIchigan

8. Florida

9. Notre Dame

10. Texas

11. Oregon

12. Texas A&M

13. Washington

14. Utah

15. Penn State

16. Auburn

17. UCF

18. MIchigan State

19. Wisconsin

20. Iowa

21. Iowa State

22. Syracuse

23. Washington State

24. Nebraska

25. Stanford