First AP Poll of season is out. Here’s where a few of your favorite teams stand

The Miami Hurricanes will go into Saturday’s opener against the Florida Gators unranked in both major polls.
The Gators? No. 8 in both the AP Poll that was released Monday and the USA Today Coaches’ Poll.
UM was fourth in the “others receiving votes’’ category, effectively making the Canes No. 29.
Florida State is unranked and was not included in the “others” category. The Seminoles were in the “others’’ category among the coaches, receiving four votes.
UCF got the other respectable nod, ranking No. 17 among AP voters and the coaches.
Here’s the full AP Poll:
1. Clemson
2. Alabama
3. Georgia
4. Oklahoma
5. Ohio State
6. LSU
7. MIchigan
8. Florida
9. Notre Dame
10. Texas
11. Oregon
12. Texas A&M
13. Washington
14. Utah
15. Penn State
16. Auburn
17. UCF
18. MIchigan State
19. Wisconsin
20. Iowa
21. Iowa State
22. Syracuse
23. Washington State
24. Nebraska
25. Stanford
