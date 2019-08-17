Miami Hurricanes and Florida Gators to renew football series with home and home dates, report says

Miami Hurricanes open fall camp in Manny Diaz era The University of Miami had its first session of 2019 fall football camp on Friday night, July 26, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The University of Miami had its first session of 2019 fall football camp on Friday night, July 26, 2019.

Get pumped, Miami Hurricanes and Florida Gators fans.

No matter what happens next Saturday in the season football opener between the University of Miami and University of Florida, revenge for one of the programs appears to be five years away.

Florida and Miami have agreed to a home and home series in 2024 and 2025, according to a report by Brett McMurphy of @Stadium.

“Teams will play at UF in 2024 & at UM in 2025, marking 1st home/home Florida-Miami contests in consecutive years since 2002-03,’’ McMurphy posted in a tweet.

UM athletic director Blake James did not immediately respond to a text message from the Miami Herald asking about the report.

Next Saturday’s nationally televised game will be at Camping World Stadium in Orlando.

The 2019 game will be he seventh neutral-site game in the rivalry’s history, though most UM fans would disagree with the word “neutral’’ pertaining to Orlando. Miami leads the series, which dates to 1938, 29-26, winning the last game played between the teams in 2013 at Sun Life Stadium — now known as Hard Rock Stadium.

The news means that in 2024, UM would play on the road at UF and Notre Dame, and in 2025, the Canes would host the Irish and Gators.

UM finished the 2018 season 7-6. UF finished 10-3 and are seven-point favorites in next week’s opener.