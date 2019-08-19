Manny Diaz releases first depth chart of season for Gators game

Hurricanes coach Manny Diaz says as the new head coach, “it’s important to be authentic” Miami Hurricanes coach Manny Diaz says as the new head coach, "it's important to be authentic", August 13, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Miami Hurricanes coach Manny Diaz says as the new head coach, "it's important to be authentic", August 13, 2019.

Miami Hurricanes coach Manny Diaz just spoke at his first news conference before Saturday’s opener against the Florida Gators.

We weren’t sure if he would release a depth chart, but he did.

But first, we asked, “Do you foresee anyone not traveling to Orlando for the game based on rules violation.”

Diaz’s reply: “We expect to have everyone there on Saturday.”

Now, back to that depth chart.

First position that jumps out: quarterback, where it says Jarren Williams, the starter, followed by Tate Martell “or” N’Kosi Perry.

How is each of the backups performing since Williams was named starter?

“Right now Tate and N’Kosi are batting out to see who is our backup quarterback,’’ said Diaz, who added that it would be difficult for Martell to play receiver if he is still battling to be quarterback.

It was recently learned that Martell practiced at receiver Friday during UM’s final fall scrimmage.

Could Martell play receiver if Perry gets chosen as the backup?

Diaz said that would be up to Martell.

REST OF THE OFFENSE:

The X receivers, in order, are KJ Osborn, Brian Hightower, Dee Wiggins.

The Z-receivers: Jeff Thomas, Mark Pope.

The slot receivers: Mike Harley, Marshall Few.

Running back: DeeJay Dallas, Cam’Ron Harris.

Tight end: Brevin Jordan, Will Mallory, Michael Irvin II.

Offensive line starters, left to right: Zion Nelson, Navaughn Donaldson, Corey Gaynor, DJ Scaife, John Campbell (instead of Kai-Leon Herbert, who is now the backup left tackle).

Redshirt sophomore Zalon’tae Hillery is listed as the backup right tackle.

DEFENSE:

Defensive end: End Jon Garvin, Gregory Rousseau, Jahfari Harvey.

Other defensive ends: Scott Patchan, Trevon Hill, Harvey.

Defensive tackle: Pat Bethel, Jordan Miller.

Defensive tackle: Jonathan Ford, Chigozie Nnoruka.

Striker: Romeo Finley, Gilbert Frierson.

Middle linebacker: Shaq Quarterman, Sam Brooks, Jr.

Weak-side linebacker: Michael Pinckney, Zach McCloud.

Cornerback: Al Blades or DJ Ivey

Cornerback: Trajan Bandy, Te’Cory Couch, Christian Williams

Safety: Amari Carter, Robert Knowles, Keontra Smith

Safety: Gurvan Hall, Jr., Bubba Bolden

Special Teams:

Kickoff: Bubba Baxa, Camden Price

Punter: Lou Hedley, Jack Spicer

Long snapper: Clay James, Mason Napper

Punt and Kick returners: Jeff Thomas, K.J. Osborn, DeeJay Dallas.

This story will be updated.