UM freshmen relive ‘Welcome to college’ jolts. ‘Yeah, this isn’t high school anymore’

Tight end Larry Hodges’ “welcome to college” moment came last Sunday night in the Miami Hurricanes’ first fall scrimmage.

“I did a spin and [safety] Derrick Smith came down and hit me and I fumbled,’’ Hodges said Thursday in his first interview as a collegiate player. “It was like, ‘Dang! This is the real deal. They’re hitting.’’’

Center Jakai Clark’s welcome to college moment occurred during practice when he “tried’’ to block 6-2, 235-pound standout senior linebacker Zach McCloud.

“I don’t know exactly what play it was, but I did a little double-team with the guard, came off and tried to block Zach McCloud and he brought that wood,’’ Clark said, grinning. “That was probably the one moment where I was, ‘Yeah, this isn’t high school anymore.’’’

And linebacker Sam Brooks?

“I’ll say probably my first day of camp. Everything moved way faster than high school. I wouldn’t say I had a bad day, but it wasn’t a good day...”

University of Miami coach Manny Diaz allowed four true freshmen to speak to the Miami media Thursday after practice, straying a bit from the past policy of only allowing true freshmen, with the exception of early enrollees, to speak on media day or after they’ve played in a game.

Hodges, early enrollee Clark, Brooks and cornerback Te’Cory Couch spoke of their new life as Miami Hurricanes, on and off the field.

“I’m studying meteorology,’’ said Brooks, a 6-2, 210-pound, former Miami Northwestern three-star prospect who is rooming with fellow freshman linebacker Avery Huff, who recently arrived in Coral Gables. “Since I was a kid, every time the news came on I never watched the crimes and things like that. I watched the weather. ...So, I did some research on it my senior year [of high school] and I just wanted to study it.”

Brooks, who backs up star middle linebacker Shaq Quarterman, said he came to UM weighing 191, said he and Huff watch practice film together daily.

“...We watch film every night — even late nights. We’ll be up at 12 o’clock, one o’clock, watching our mistakes. We’ll watch the first team — watch what they do right and everything like that.”

Hodges, a 6-2, 230-pounder out of Tampa Jesuit, said what he has “enjoyed the most is how the team comes together in meetings.”

“We have fun,’’ he said. “And then when it’s time to come to work, you can see how the older guys, Shaq and all of them, they help you throughout the way. It’s not like cliques in the locker room. Everybody’s just a family. Everybody’s together.”

Couch, despite being 5-10 and only 165 pounds, is 15 pounds heavier than when he arrived in Coral Gables as a consensus four-star prospect out of Hollywood Chaminade-Madonna. He said he’d like to reach 175 or 180.

“College is pretty much the same as high school,’’ Couch said. “It’s just guys are stronger, bigger...I just want to work on getting stronger, so I can be better myself.”

Couch said he is rooming with freshman safety Keontra Smith, a former Chaminade-Madonna teammate.

“We’ve been close since eighth grade, so he’s like my brother,’’ Couch said. “We’re real close. He’s fun.”

Clark, from Loganville, Georgia, said he lives by himself and is studying business finance.

“I feel like I’m good at math and it’s something my parents advised me to major in.”

The players lit up when asked if they daydream about getting into the season opener Aug. 24 against Florida.

“Yeah, I think there’s a good possibility I’ll be on the field,’’ Hodges said.

Couch: “I dream of making big plays in the game. You never know.”

And this, from Brooks, one of the possible reserves among a linebacking corps depleted by injuries: “I dream of that every day,’’ Brooks said. “Like, every day. I can picture myself playing. Shaq is going to need some backup and that’s what I’m here for.”

▪ Jaelan Phillips, the nation’s No. 1 overall prospect in the Class of 2017 and a former UCLA Bruins defensive end, was officially added to the Miami football roster on Thursday. Phillips, listed as 6-5 and 245 pounds, is a redshirt sophomore and will wear jersey No. 95. He was not spotted during media viewing Thursday. He will be eligible to play in 2020 and 2021.

Also officially added to the roster is former USC safety Bubba Bolden, who is wearing No. 21 and was seen watching practice in workout clothes.