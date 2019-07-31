University of Miami
Miami Hurricanes defensive tackle to undergo surgery
The University of Miami announced Wednesday that sophomore defensive tackle Nesta Jade Silvera sustained a right foot injury and “will undergo surgery later this week.”
Silvera was seen in a walking boot during practice Tuesday. The school said a timetable for his return will be available after surgery. The injury is believed to be the Hurricanes’ first of fall camp, which opened last Friday.
Silvera, from Pembroke Pines, graduated from Plantation American Heritage. At 6-2 and 305 pounds, he played in 10 games and had 13 tackles in 2018.
Miami’s 2019 defensive line is again expected to be strong, with returning starter Pat Bethel (6-3, 290) and junior Jonathan Ford (6-5, 306) both talented prospective starters. The Canes also have the recent addition of 6-2, 300-pound graduate transfer tackle Chigozie Nnoruka, who spent the last three seasons at UCLA and should be a difference-maker.
Miami, which finished 7-6 in 2018, opens its season Aug. 24 against the Florida Gators at Camping World Stadium in Orlando.
