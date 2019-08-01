Podcast: What we’ve learned about the Miami Hurricanes from the first week of fall camp

UM offensive coordinator Dan Enos speaks about QBs UM Offensive coordinator Dan Enos describes improvements from the three candidates for starting quarterback position, at Greentree Field in Coral Gables, Florida on Saturday July 27, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK UM Offensive coordinator Dan Enos describes improvements from the three candidates for starting quarterback position, at Greentree Field in Coral Gables, Florida on Saturday July 27, 2019.

The first week of fall camp for the Miami Hurricanes is over, and even though the biggest question of the preseason remains unanswered, Miami’s first six practices in July were revealing. Even though it’s still impossible to prognosticate who the starting quarterback will be, the Hurricanes have clearly found some internal clarity in some of the other position battles.

On the first episode of the Eye on the U podcast for the 2019 season, David Wilson and Susan Miller Degnan, the Miami Herald’s Hurricanes beat writer, asked their six most pressing questions heading into training camp. On the second episode of the season, they start to try answering some of them.

Some of those questions are starting to have answers revealed. The offensive line appears to be taking shape with freshman Zion Nelson seizing the first-team spot at left tackle and fellow offensive lineman Kai-Leon Herbert getting the work at right tackle. The defensive line is coming together, too, with senior Scott Patchan making his case to start at one of the defensive end spots and junior Jonathan Ford making the breakthrough at defensive tackle Miami’s coaches had been hoping for.

(Note: This episode was recorded Wednesday after practice wrapped up and before the Hurricanes announced defensive lineman Nesta Jade Silvera is slated for foot surgery.)

What about the quarterback, though? It remains the unanswerable question as quarterbacks N’Kosi Perry, Jarren Williams and Tate Martell continue to rotate snaps with the rest of the Hurricanes’ projected starters. It doesn’t mean we can’t take our best guesses as to what could influence Manny Diaz’s decision-making, and Wilson and Degnan each offer up what they think the first-year coach might ultimately lean on to make his selection.

To finish things up, Wilson and Degnan each pick out a handful of standouts — surprises and not — from the first few practices, including running back Cam’Ron Harris, wide receiver K.J. Osborn and safety Derrick Smith.