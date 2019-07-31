Buon Viaggio, Hurricanes! UM basketball teams off to Italy for 10 days. Here’s why

Canes head coach Jim Larrañaga: “Lykes is very competitive” Miami Hurricanes head coach Jim Larrañaga talks to the media after their 78-70 win over Bethune-Cookman Wildcats in an NCAA college basketball game at the Watsco Center in Coral Gables on Saturday, November 17, 2018. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Miami Hurricanes head coach Jim Larrañaga talks to the media after their 78-70 win over Bethune-Cookman Wildcats in an NCAA college basketball game at the Watsco Center in Coral Gables on Saturday, November 17, 2018.

The University of Miami men’s and women’s basketball teams have been busy training this week for their upcoming trips to Italy.

Both teams will be playing games abroad as part of a 10-day tour. The women will play three games in Rome, Florence and Venice between Aug. 7-16 and the men will play four games in Rome, Florence and Lake Como from Aug. 9-18.

“It should be a very exciting opportunity to see some of the most historic places in the world, the Roman Coliseum and the Vatican, and the beautiful cities of Florence and Lake Como,” men’s coach Jim Larranaga said. “It’s one of the best NCAA rules that allows you to take a foreign tour once every four years. We have several donors who have been very, very generous in allowing us to make this trip because it is expensive.”

A group of about 10 donors contributed more than $300,000 for the travel expenses.

The trip also gives the teams a chance to bond and hold 10 extra summer practices — especially critical when integrating new players. The men’s team has three new freshmen — Isaiah Wong, Harlond Beverly, and Anthony Walker — who figure to make an immediate impact. Rodney Miller, who lost 30 pounds., is coming off a redshirt season and expected to start at center and contribute double-digit scoring and rebounds.

“It’s an opportunity to have 10 days of practice at a time when you normally have four hours in a week,” Larranaga said. “The most important thing is we get to see the new players under game conditions.”

Senior guard DJ Vasiljevic just came back from Italy, where he helped lead Australia to a bronze medal in the World University Games.

“The team bonding is a big part of a trip like this and coach is big on history, a couple of guys haven’t left the U.S. before, so getting to know different culture and experience it together is the main thing,” Vasiljevic said.

Junior guard Chris Lykes said the team is motivated after failing to make the postseason last spring. “Nobody wants a season like that again,” he said. “That was a big letdown for us and the fans, so we’re starting to build and gel as a team now.”