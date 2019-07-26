Lightning strikes — and a new chapter of Manny Diaz era begins for the Miami Hurricanes

Miami Hurricanes open fall camp in Manny Diaz era The University of Miami had its first session of 2019 fall football camp on Friday night, July 26, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The University of Miami had its first session of 2019 fall football camp on Friday night, July 26, 2019.

The energy pulsated Friday night at Greentree Field.

So did the lightning.

Fall football camp opened at the University of Miami, and with it came another chapter of the Manny Diaz era — this one to encompass nearly a month of practices before the Hurricanes begin the season Aug. 24 against Florida in Orlando.

The usual brutal summer sun was not nearly as intense because of the 7 p.m. practice start and overcast conditions that were punctuated by some intense lightning strikes (followed by rain) at 7:48 p.m., when the Hurricanes sprinted into the Carol Soffer Indoor Practice Facility to continue their first preseason session of 2019.

By 9:10 p.m., the Canes sprinted back outside to finish practice, which ended about 10 p.m.

Diaz broke with recent tradition by inviting 1,000 fans to watch, their eyes no doubt focused more often than not on the three quarterbacks vying for the starting job: redshirt sophomores and 2018 part-time starter N’Kosi Perry, redshirt sophomore and Ohio State transfer Tate Martell and redshirt freshman Jarren Williams.

Martell, looking extremely fit and toned, took the first snaps from center, with no opposing defense. Redshirt freshman Jarren Williams took the next snaps. And third in line was redshirt sophomore and 2018 part-time starter N’Kosi Perry.

Miami Hurricanes quarterback Tate Martell throws a pass during the first session of University of Miami’s 2019 fall football practice at The Carol Soffer Indoor Practice Facility in Coral Gables on Friday, July 26, 2019. The Canes had to move indoors 48 minutes into practice because of lightning. Al Diaz adiaz@miamiherald.com

Martell, however, threw two interceptions Friday. The first throw of the two was batted by starting defensive end Scott Patchan, who put his long arms up, grabbed the rebound and ran a few yards into the end zone for the touchdown.

Martell was later picked off by Derrick Smith in 7-on-7 drills.

He also made one of the best throws of the day, hitting starting wideout K.J. Osborn on a deep ball down the left sideline at the indoor facility.

“Everybody took snaps with the ones, which will be the way it will work through the next two-and-a-half weeks,’’ Diaz said after practice. “Tate might have taken the first step, and that probably had to do with summer performance on just off-the-field things and being the cleanest of all of that. It’s like anything else. It’s easy to try to make an assessment based off of A. one practice or one drill or one throw — or whatever.

“They all probably showed that they’re all good enough, and they all probably made a mistake that shows you can make a case any way you wanted to after Day One. We gotta get it done in four weeks. What we’re looking for is not going to change. It’s going to be about being consistently good and bringing it every day. It’s not about making a flash play. It’s a guy that’s built to win all 12 weeks and get us into the postseason.”

Fans had to make a quick exit as soon as the lightning came, but not before one screamed, “Coach ‘em up, Butch!’ early in the session, advising new offensive line coach Butch Barry that his oft-criticized line needs to be ready for the opener.

“The fans were electric,’’ center Corey Gaynor said, “and we’re sorry that it got cut short because of the weather.

“Miami doesn’t lose to Florida,’’ continued Gaynor, referring to a fan who made that opinion clear. “We definitely heard what he said.’’

The starting offensive line Friday, left to right: true freshman Zion Nelson, Navaughn Donaldson, Gaynor (back from a spring knee injury), D.J. Scaife and Kai-Leon Herbert.

The starting defensive line: Patchan and Jon Garvin at end and Pat Bethel and Jon Ford at tackle.

Keep in mind that UM coaches in the past, as Diaz explained regarding the quarterbacks, have used the summer offseason conditioning workouts to determine who starts at the beginning of fall camp. The depth chart can, and likely will, change for many positions in the coming days.

Players wore shorts and jerseys with no pads, as mandated by the NCAA. The defense wore white and offense wore orange, with the quarterbacks in green jerseys.

Even the days leading up to Friday’s practice hinted that this season would have a different feel to it.

First team meeting is in the books. The mentality is set. Tomorrow the 2️⃣0️⃣1️⃣9️⃣ CANES re-claim Greentree Field. #TNM #Compete — Manny Diaz (@Coach_MannyDiaz) July 26, 2019

“First team meeting is in the books. The mentality is set. Tomorrow the 2019 Canes re-claim Greentree Field,” Diaz tweeted, adding emojis of hands throwing up the U, flanked by palm trees, and the hashtag #TNM, for that now-famous, Diaz-authored slogan: The New Miami.

Last year at this time, the then-still-being-constructed Carol Soffer Indoor Practice Facility towered in the background. On Friday it was evidence of just one way the program has progressed — not to mention the saving grace of the first practice.

“I’m excited man,’’ said senior linebacker Michael Pinckney. “I love this place and I got a chance to get in this indoor facility, just to be under the leadership of Coach Diaz. All this is a great experience for me.’’

▪ Among the freshman Canes at their first official practice were quarterback Peyton Matocha (Houston St. Thomas), wearing jersey No. 17; four-star safety Keontra Smith (Hollywood Chaminade-Madonna), No. 4; linebacker Sam Brooks (Miami Northwestern), No. 6; Cameron Williams (Chaminade-Maddona), No. 22; consensus four-star cornerback Christian Williams (Daphne, Alabama), who decommitted from Alabama to come to UM, No. 24; offensive lineman Jakai Clark (Loganville, Georgia), No. 53;

▪ Among the new transfers practicing were defensive tackle Chigozie Nnoruka (UCLA), who now has former star defensive end Joe Jackson’s jersey No. 99; Australian punter Louis Hedley, No. 94; offensive lineman Ousman Traore (Hutchinson Community College), No. 66; and defensive end Trevon Hill (Virginia Tech), No. 94.

▪ Three players who didn’t practice, as expected, were injured linebackers Waynmon Steed, Bradley Jennings and Patrick Joyner.