Miami Hurricanes sophomore (and two veterans) just got some preseason ACC love

The Atlantic Coast Conference media has spoken.

On Tuesday the ACC released the Preseason All-ACC team voted on last week by the 173 media members credentialed for the ACC Football Kickoff in Charlotte, North Carolina — and a Canes sophomore got some accolades along with two heralded veterans.

Sophomore tight end Brevin Jordan, who was recently named a preseason Mackey Award candidate, made the cut. Jordan had 32 catches in 12 games his freshman season, good for 287 yards and four touchdowns. He is expected, along with fellow sophomore tight end Will Mallory, to make a big impact this season.

As expected, Miami’s Butkus Award candidates — seniors Shaquille Quarterman and Michael Pinckney — were named to the Preseason All-ACC team.

Quarterman started all 13 games last season for the third consecutive year and was second on the team with 82 tackles and a career-best 14 tackles for loss, including six sacks. In his first three seasons with the Canes, Quarterman has 249 tackles and 31 tackles for loss.

Pinckney started 12 games and ranked third on the team with 74 tackles, including 11 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks. In three seasons at UM, Pinckney has 203 tackles and 29 1/2 tackles for loss.

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence, as expected, was named the ACC Player of the Year.

The Canes open fall camp on Friday in preparation of their first game Aug. 24 against the Florida Gators.

2019 All-ACC Preseason Football Team



(Total votes in parentheses)







Offense



WR – Tee Higgins, Clemson (145)



WR – Justyn Ross, Clemson (123)



WR – Tamorrion Terry, Florida State (69)



TE – Brevin Jordan, Miami (66)



AP – Deon Jackson, Duke (47)



OT – Tremayne Anchrum, Clemson (100)



OT – Ben Petrula, Boston College (54)



OG – John Simpson, Clemson (136)



OG – Gage Cervenka, Clemson (45)



C – Sean Pollard, Clemson (75)



QB – Trevor Lawrence, Clemson (161)



RB – Travis Etienne, Clemson (144)



RB – AJ Dillon, Boston College (144)









Defense



DE – Xavier Thomas, Clemson (84)



DE – Alton Robinson, Syracuse (83)



DT – Marvin Wilson, Florida State (105)



DT – Nyles Pinckney, Clemson (49)



LB – Shaquille Quarterman, Miami (118)



LB – Isaiah Simmons, Clemson (109)



LB – Michael Pinckney, Miami (66)



CB – Bryce Hall, Virginia (122)



CB – A.J. Terrell, Clemson (62)



S – Andre Cisco, Syracuse (80)



S – Tanner Muse, Clemson (78)







Special Teams



PK – Andre Szmyt, Syracuse (88)



P – Sterling Hofrichter, Syracuse (70)



SP – Maurice Ffrench, Pitt (48)







ACC Player of the Year



1. Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson – 127



2. Travis Etienne, RB, Clemson – 24



3. AJ Dillon, RB, Boston College – 15



4. Bryce Perkins, QB, Virginia – 6



5. Cam Akers, RB, Florida State – 1