Who are the most hated college football teams ever? Miami, Florida and FSU make list.

Teams with sustained success often draw haters from outside their fan base.

Sports fans often enjoy cheering for the underdog. College football is no different.

So 247 Sports put out a list of the top 10 college football teams that are the most hated of all time.

Florida schools occupy three of the spots in the top five, including Miami’s 1986 team garnering the No. 1 spot.

“The birth of swag, so they say,” 247 Sports wrote. “When the inmates run the asylum, you get instant chaos and that’s exactly what the Hurricanes hoped to create on the field in the 1980s when ‘The U’ became college football’s bad boys.”

Florida State’s 2014 team, which lost decisively against Oregon in the inaugural College Football Playoff, took the third spot. The Florida Gators snagged No. 5 for their 1996 team that won the national title.

Also of note is the 2002 Ohio State Buckeyes cracking the list at No. 7. That Buckeyes team was known for the infamous late pass interference call that helped them knock out the Hurricanes in the national title game.

The list, according to 247 Sports is:

10. Michigan (1997)

9. Alabama (2012)

8. Oklahoma (2017)

7. Ohio State (2002)

6. Notre Dame (1993)

5. Florida (1996)

4. Auburn (2010)

3. Florida State (2014)

2. USC (2005)

1. Miami (1986)