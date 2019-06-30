Miami Hurricanes land commitment from blue-chip IMG Academy wide receiver

Miami Hurricanes head coach Manny Diaz leads the team onto the field at the start of the Miami Hurricanes spring game at Camping World Stadium in Orlando. adiaz@miamiherald.com

The Miami Hurricanes landed another blue-chip position player to their 2020 recruiting class.

Four-star wide receiver Michael Redding III, heading into his senior year at Bradenton’s IMG Acadmey, announced his verbal commitment to Miami on Sunday. He is UM’s 19th commitment this recruiting cycle.

Redding, a 6-1, 195-pound receiver, is the second-highest ranked player committed to the Hurricanes behind Belen Jesuit running back Don Chaney. The 247Sports Composite ranking places him as the 17th best player in the state of Florida, the 28th best receiver in the country and the No. 131 overall prospect this cycle.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Hurricanes’ 2020 class ranks ninth nationally and is second in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

Redding chose Miami over more than two dozen other schools that offered him, including Alabama, Florida State and Georgia.

Verbal commitments are non-binding until a player signs a national letter of intent.