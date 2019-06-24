Miami running back Asa Martin enters transfer portal just six months after coming to UM

Miami Hurricanes head coach Manny Diaz leads the team onto the field at the start of the Miami Hurricanes spring game at Camping World Stadium in Orlando on Saturday. adiaz@miamiherald.com

The Asa Martin era for the Miami Hurricanes might be coming to an end just six months after it began.

Martin, who transferred to Miami in January after a frustrating freshman season with the Auburn Tigers, has entered his name into the transfer portal, a Hurricanes athletic spokesman confirmed Monday.

A former four-star prospect in the 247Sports.com composite rankings for the Class of 2018, Martin announced his transfer to Miami during the early signing period last year and arrived in Coral Gables in January. Martin was going to have sit out the 2019 season, and coach Manny Diaz said in March the Hurricanes were not putting in a waiver requesting immediate eligibility for the tailback.

Although Martin entered his name into the transfer portal, players have the option pull their names out of the system and return to their current school. If he returns to Miami, Martin will sit out this coming season and return to action in 2020 as a redshirt sophomore.

If Martin leaves, the Hurricanes never got a real look at the 5-foot-11, 209-pound halfback. Martin sat out much of the spring with an injury which kept him out for both of Miami’s public scrimmages.

A transfer would just be the latest twist in an eventful first two years of college for Martin. The athlete decided to stay in state for college, committing to Auburn out of Austin in Decatur, Alabama, but his lone season was mishandled by the Tigers. The coaches played Martin in five games, apparently unintentionally, which burned Martin’s redshirt. He decided to transfer shortly after the end of the regular season and Martin, who also spent part of his high school career at Bradenton IMG Academy, settled on the Hurricanes.

The running backs room in Miami, however, is crowded and there was no clear path for playing time for Martin. Even if running back DeeJay Dallas decides to forego his final season of eligibility and head to the 2020 NFL Draft, the Hurricanes will be left with running backs Lorenzo Lingard and Cam’Ron Harris, both of whom are coming up on their sophomore seasons, and potentially Don Chaney Jr., a five-star running back from Miami Belen Jesuit who is orally committed to Miami.