Miami’s Dewan Hernandez, after losing year to suspension, heads to Raptors in NBA draft

Miami Hurricanes forward Dewan Hernandez (20) looks on during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at the Watsco Center in Coral Gables on Wednesday, February 6, 2019. dsantiago@miamiherald.com

Dewan Hernandez was certain he had added enough to his game before his junior year to become an NBA player. He added a reliable jump shot and improved his defense, and the former McDonald’s All-American was excited to show it all off as the centerpiece for the Miami Hurricanes last season.

It was all taken away when he was caught up in the FBI investigation and suspended for the entire year.

It still couldn’t keep him from getting drafted, though. The Miami center was taken with the 29th pick of the second round of the 2019 NBA draft — No. 58 overall, the penultimate selection — by the Toronto Raptors. Hernandez will be joining the defending champions.

Hernandez, who starred at Norland in Miami Gardens before spending three years with the Hurricanes, was one of the standouts of the G League Elite Camp in May, which landed him an invitation to the NBA Draft Combine.

