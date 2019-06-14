UM offers women’s basketball coach Katie Meier contract extension. Here are the details.

Miami coach Katie Meier says Kentucky ‘didn’t just close the door, they slammed it on us’ The No. 19 Kentucky women's basketball team opened its season with a 82-66 win over No. 14 Miami. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The No. 19 Kentucky women's basketball team opened its season with a 82-66 win over No. 14 Miami.

The University of Miami showed women’s basketball coach Katie Meier how much it appreciates her on Friday, signing her to a one-year contract extension that runs through the 2024-25 season.

It was the second time in three years she got an extension. Meier also received an extension after the 2017 season.

“The University of Miami has been so fortunate to have Katie as our women’s basketball coach, and her record of success on the court and off is nearly unrivaled,” said UM athletic director Blake James. “We are excited that with this contract she will remain our coach for years to come and I am confident that we will reach even greater heights.”

Meier is entering her 15th season at the school. She is 277-172 at UM and was inducted into the school’s Sports Hall of Fame in 2017. The Hurricanes have reached the postseason for 10 consecutive years, including eight trips to the NCAA Tournament. Miami won 24-plus games in three of the past four seasons.

Last season, the Canes went 25-9 (12-4 ACC), beat top-five opponents Notre Dame and Louisville, and reached the NCAA Tournament Round of 32.

“Miami is my home. I’m very proud to represent this amazing institution and athletic department,” Meier said. “We truly are a family, and the energy at UM is so contagious. I’m awfully lucky to have coached such amazing players and worked with such great staffs. I appreciate Blake James and [deputy AD] Jenn Strawley for their tremendous support and vision, and am so grateful for their faith in me.”