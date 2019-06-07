Chaminade-Madonna kicker Andres Borregales commits to Miami Hurricanes’ Class of 2021

The Miami Hurricanes go into the 2019 season with a sophomore kicker, but they already have pinpointed their next potential kicker of the future and they didn’t have to go far to do so. Andres Borregales, a Class of 2021 prospect from Chaminade-Madonna, orally committed to Miami on Thursday.

Borregales, who picked up an offer from the hometown team last month, announced his commitment with a Twitter post featuring photos from a visit in Coral Gables.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Although he’s unranked in the 247Sports.com composite rankings, Borregales has a sterling reputation in the kicking community. Kornblue Kicking ranks the 5-foot-11, 140-pound specialist as the No. 1 kicker in the 2021 recruiting cycle. As a sophomore, Borregales was the starting kicker for Booker T. Washington and went 7 of 9 on field goals with both of the misses coming on blocks. He’ll play his junior season with the Lions in Hollywood with fellow Miami commits Willie Moise, a four-star defensive tackle in the Class of 2020, and Thad Franklin, a four-star running back in the 2021 class.

If Borregales eventually signs with the Hurricanes, he’ll follow his brother as a college kicker in Miami-Dade County. Jose Borregales, the junior’s older brother, is a kicker and punter for the FIU Panthers. The specialist was a semifinalist for the Lou Groza Award as a redshirt sophomore in 2018, making 14 field goals and 54 extra points in the most successful season in FIU history. His younger brother gave the Panther a shout out in his commitment message.

“Most importantly,” Borregales wrote, “thank you to my brother who pushed me to do better and to never stop working hard.”

Borregales, who also holds offers from FIU and the Southern Mississippi Golden Eagles, is currently slated to arrive on campus in time to sit on the bench one year behind Bubba Baxa in 2021 and take over once the kicker graduates in 2022. The Hurricanes don’t currently have any other kickers who were recruited as scholarship players.