Miami Hurricanes get another talented pitcher taken in MLB Draft

After starting pitcher Evan McKendry was chosen on Tuesday by the Tampa Bay Rays in the 2019 MLB Draft, the Miami Hurricanes had their second player taken in the draft on Wednesday afternoon during the final day that encompasses Rounds 11 through 40.

Junior Gregory Veliz, UM’s 6-2, 200-pound closer from Key West and North Broward Prep, was taken in the 15th round — 451st overall — by the Los Angeles Angels.

The right-handed Veliz is 22 years old.

This season he was 2-1 with a 2.55 ERA. He had 30 appearances, with nine saves. He pitched 42 1/3 innings, allowing 14 runs (12 earned) on 30 hits and 21 walks. He struck out 69 and allowed four home runs. Opponents hit .194 against him.

Veliz’s career stats: 8-6 (3.05 ERA) in 47 appearances, including 15 as a starter. Teams hit only .179 against him. He struck out 161 batters and walked 68. He allowed seven homers.

