Miami Hurricanes baseball begins new NCAA streak. Here’s everything you need to know

The Miami Hurricanes baseball team, shown earlier this season, will return to the NCAA Division I Baseball Tournament next weekend for the first time since 2016. dsantiago@miamiherald.com

Time to start a new streak.

The University of Miami, under first-year head coach Gino DiMare, officially returned to the NCAA Division I Baseball Tournament on Monday when it learned it will travel to Starkville, Mississippi for the first round of the 64-team tourney.

The Hurricanes (39-18), seeded No. 2 in the Starkville Regional, will face the No. 3 seed Central Michigan (46-12) in their regional opener at 8 p.m. Friday.

Also in Miami’s regional: the No. 1 seed host Mississippi State (46-13) of the Southeastern Conference and No. 4 seed Southern (32-22).

This will be the Hurricanes’ first NCAA tournament since their 44-year national-record streak ended in 2017 when they missed the cut. They also were left out of the tournament last season.

Should the Hurricanes, winners of national titles in 1982, 1985, 1999 and 2001, win their regional, they would advance to a best-of-three-game series beginning June 7 against the winner of the Stanford Regional in the second round of the tournament, called the super regionals. The teams in that regional are No. 1 regional seed Stanford, No. 2 UC Santa Barbara, No. 3 Fresno State and No. 4 Sacramento State.

The Canes would likely have to travel if they win their regional. However, if the top-seeded team in the regional bracket in which they are matched should be eliminated this weekend, then Miami could potentially host a super regional in Coral Gables.

The eight teams that emerge champions in the super regionals advance to the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska, which runs from June 15-25/26. UM has advanced to the College World Series 25 times, including its last trip in 2016.

The last time the Canes traveled to a regional was in 2013, when they were eliminated in Louisville.

▪ The Florida Gators (33-24) are the No. 3 seed in the Lubbock (Texas) Regional, hosted by No. 8 national seed Texas Tech. UF faces Dallas Baptist to open the tournament.

▪ The Florida State Seminoles (36-21) are the No. 3 seed in the Athens (Georgia) Regional, hosted by No. 3 UGA. FSU starts the tournament against the FAU Owls on Friday at noon.

This story will be updated.



