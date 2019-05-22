University of Miami
Hurricanes’ top-5 2020 recruiting class grows with Deerfield Beach wide receiver commitment
Diaz: Our team isn’t far from competing for championships
The Miami Hurricanes’ 2020 recruiting class continues to grow.
Three-star Deerfield Beach wide receiver/athlete Xavier Restrepo committed to UM late Wednesday night, giving the Canes their 15th overall verbal commitment for next year’s recruiting class. Verbal commitments are non-binding until a player signs a national letter of intent.
As of Wednesday night, following Restrepo’s commitment, the Hurricanes’ 2020 recruiting class — Manny Diaz’s first full-cycle class as head coach — ranked fourth overall according to the 247Sports composite.
Restrepo, a rising senior, will play his senior year at Deerfield Beach after previously being at St. Thomas Aquinas. The 5-10, 186-pound receiver finished second on the Raiders’ offense with 400 receiving yards and tied for second with seven receiving touchdowns last season as St. Thomas Aquinas finished as the Class 7A runner-up.
Restrepo is the fifth skill position player to commit to the Hurricanes this cycle, joining Belen Jesuit running back Don Chaney, Palm Beach Central wide receiver Bryan Robinson, Northwestern wide receiver Marcus Fleming and Naples tight end Dominic Mammarelli.
Comments