Miami Canes’ home-run king Toral does it again to boost UM’s chances to host regional

Miami Hurricanes first baseman Alex Toral (30) is congratulated by teammates after hitting his first of two solo home runs on Thursday. May 16, 2019 against the Duke Blue Devils at Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field. dsantiago@miamiherald.com

The NCAA Division I Baseball Tournament is all but in their grasp.

Now, the Miami Hurricanes are even closer to starting it on their home turf.

In the beginning of the end of the 2019 regular season, the home-run-hitting Hurricanes, led by sophomore phenom Alex Toral, inched closer to their goal of hosting an NCAA regional by defeating the Duke Blue Devils 4-3 Thursday at Mark Light Field.

Toral hit his 20th and 21st home runs of the season, both solo shots, in the second and sixth innings, with catcher Michael Amditis following Toral’s sixth-inning boomer with one of his own to make it 3-3. Jordan Lala’s hard-hit ground ball in the eighth deflected off the first-base bag and drove home pinch-runner Willy Escala for the go-ahead run after Toral opened the inning with a walk.

The Hurricanes (37-16, 17-11 Atlantic Coast Conference), ranked 18th by Baseball America and D1Baseball and 17th in the USA Today Coaches’ Poll, would boost their chances of hosting an NCAA regional if they win at least one of the final regular-season games against Duke (29-23, 14-14) at 7 p.m. Friday and 1 p.m Saturday. The Canes came into Thursday with the nation’s No. 16 RPI.





Right-handed UM starter Brian Van Belle allowed three earned runs on seven hits and a walk in six innings. He struck out five.

Daniel Federman (3-4, 3.46) didn’t allow a hit or walk in his two innings to get the win, and closer Greg Veliz finshed the job to earn his ninth save.

Freddy Zamora led UM with three hits, but Toral was the game-changer. He is the first Hurricane to hit 21 home runs in a season since Harold Martinez did it in 2010. He came into the game ranked ninth in the nation in homers.

After they wrap up the Duke series, the Canes on Monday will head to Durham Bulls Athletic Park in North Carolina for the ACC Baseball Championship. UM will likely play its first ACC tournament game on either Tuesday or Wednesday, with the semifinals on Saturday and the title game at noon Sunday. Each of the 12 teams divided among four pools will play at least one game against the other competitors in their pool.





Before Thursday’s game, Miami was projected by Baseball America and D1Baseball to be the 12th of 16 hosts for the NCAA regionals, which begin Friday, May 31 around the nation. But should the four-time national champion Canes lose the Duke series and falter in the ACC tourney, they could potentially lose their bid to host a regional, making it far more difficult to ultimately reach Omaha, Nebraska for the CWS.