Miami lands second commitment in two days as Western safety pledges to Hurricanes

The Miami Hurricanes have their second commitment in as many days. Justin Hodges, a three-star safety from Western, orally committed to Miami on Tuesday after Mike Rumph made his way up to Davie to watch the defensive back practice.

Hodges announced his commitment on Twitter after finishing up practice.

“After talking to my parents and coaches, I’ve decided to further my football and education career at THE UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI,” Hodges wrote. “IM EXCITED! and ready to get to work!!!”

Although ranked outside the top 1,000 of the 247Sports.com composite rankings for the Class of 2020, Hodges is a versatile defensive back from South Florida and possesses some of the physical traits Rumph likes in his cornerbacks. The 6-foot-1, 155-pound defensive back logged 34 tackles as a junior, adding four interceptions and a fumble recovery while primarily playing cornerback. Hodges also caught four passes for 57 yards and a touchdown in limited action on offense.

He claims more than a dozen offers, including Power 5 Conference bids from the Syracuse Orange, North Carolina State Wolfpack, Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, Louisville Cardinals, Kentucky Wildcats, West Virginia Mountaineers, Iowa State Cyclones, Minnesota Golden Gophers, Maryland Terrapins, Rutgers Scarlet Knights and Washington State Cougars. He previously visited Coral Gables in March for a junior day event.

Hodges is the 14th commitment in the Hurricanes’ 2020 class, which ranks fourth in the nation and second in the Atlantic Coast Conference behind only the Clemson Tigers. The rising senior is also the eighth commitment from the Miami metropolitan area, plus the fourth defensive back in the class, joining three-star cornerback Daran Branch, and the South Dade duo of four-star cornerback Jaiden Francois and four-star safety Keshawn Washington.

Hodges’ pledge gives the Hurricanes a bit of good news on a day their Class of 2021 took a hit. Earlier Tuesday, five-star Plantation American Heritage safety James Williams stepped away from a longstanding commitment to the Hurricanes. Hodges’ commitment also comes a day after three-star Largo Pinellas Park outside linebacker Alvin Mathis orally committed to Miami.