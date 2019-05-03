This Cardinal Gibbons OL is a critical recruit for Miami. Cam Harris gives Canes an in

dbwilson@miamiherald.com

It took less than a week from the moment the Miami Hurricanes offered Gerald Mincey in March for the three-star tackle from Cardinal Gibbons to decide to take a step back in his recruitment. Mincey had been committed to the Kentucky Wildcats for a little more than a month, but with the hometown team now joining a growing list of suitors involved he decided to back away from his oral pledge.







More than a month later, Mincey is in no rush to make another decision. Spring practices are underway in Fort Lauderdale, so working to get better — and inevitably add more offers to a list which already includes more than a dozen schools — is his priority. In an ideal world, Mincey would get invited to one of the All-American games and commit from either Orlando or San Antonio.







“Every school has reached out to me to keep me updated and posted on what they like from me,” Mincey said Thursday in Fort Lauderdale. “I’m just staying focused on spring right now to make sure I ball out in spring.”







Of his long list of offers, Mincey insists there are no standouts. The 6-foot-6, 317-pound offensive lineman said he talks with teams like the FIU Panthers and Central Florida Knights just as often as he speaks with coaches from the Florida State Seminoles, Florida Gators and Miami. Even out-of-state schools like the Mississippi State Bulldogs and Georgia Bulldogs — who haven’t offered yet, but are heavily interested — are doing their due diligence to keep in touch with the South Florida prospect. No one is pushing hardest, he said, and he has everyone on even footing.







The three in-state schools from Power 5 Conferences, however, have all gotten Mincey on campus already this year. Mincey attended a junior day in Gainesville in March and watched Florida State’s spring game in Tallahassee last month. The quick trip down to Coral Gables has been the most frequent, though, with Mincey watching the Hurricanes practice twice in March. The big three are also the three schools Mincey already knows h will visit in the summer.







Miami’s edge isn’t just in the proximity. Mincey is also a cousin of sophomore running back Cam’Ron Harris and is very close with Harris’ immediate family. Next time he makes the trip to Miami-Dade County, Mincey will head down there with his grandmother, whom he lives with, and Harris’ father.







While offensive line coach Butch Barry is Mincey’s primary recruiting and coach Manny Diaz is involved, Harris is pitching Mincey as hard as anyone.







“Coach Barry likes me a lot. My cousin is right there, Cam’Ron Harris, so that’d be great if me and him could play on the same team,” said Mincey, whom the 247Sports.com composite rankings peg as the No. 7 tackle in the Miami metropolitan area for the Class of 2020. “He’s already texting me about it.”





Harris has also been able to give Mincey insight about how the program has changed since Diaz took over as coach late last year.





“He said you see the dogs now,” Mincey said. “He said he’s changed the whole program around. I really like that.”





Mincey has been able to see it with his handful of visits, too.







Like so many offensive targets for the Hurricanes, Mincey has particularly noticed a change on his side of the ball, where offensive coordinator Dan Enos has injected some much-needed life with a pro-style system. Mincey, who could play tackle or guard, sees turnarounds coming for Miami and the Seminoles.







“I like what Florida State and Miami are doing,” Mincey said. “You can tell a big difference from last year to this year. They’re changing everything around. Miami’s running their new pro-style offense.”





The Seminoles have their own non-coach weapon in Mincey’s recruitment. Jeff Sims, Florida State’s committed quarterback in the 2020 cycle, has already established himself as the Seminoles’ most active recruiter and the four-star quarterback has Mincey on his list of top targets.







“That’s my dog. He’s been texting me,” Mincey said. “Jeff is the best quarterback I’ve seen, hands down.”





