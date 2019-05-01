Miami Hurricanes to welcome eight (including four football players) to Hall of Fame

UM football greats inducted into UM Hall of Fame University of Miami football greats, former Head Coach, Larry Coker, and former running back, Frank Gore, talk about being inducted into the UM Hall of Fame April 19, 2018 at Jungle Island. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK University of Miami football greats, former Head Coach, Larry Coker, and former running back, Frank Gore, talk about being inducted into the UM Hall of Fame April 19, 2018 at Jungle Island.

Every year, University of Miami Sports Hall of Fame executive director John Routh hopes the Hurricanes will keep finding stellar athletes to honor among the best of the best.

And every year, of course, it happens.

Another group of former UM greats will be celebrated Thursday at the 51st UMSHOF induction ceremony at Jungle Island.

The inductees include former football players Antrel Rolle (2001-2004), Vince Wilfork (2001-2003), Stephen McGuire (1989-1992) and Scott Nicolas (1978-1981); basketball star Constantin Popa (1991-1995); former pitching great Cesar Carrillo (2004-2005); 10-time track and field All-American Tabia Charles Collins (2004-2006); and for the first time, a rower, Dr. Jenny Krawec (2001-2004).





About 400 fans, family members and friends are expected to attend. For tickets ($135), call the UM Sports Hall of Fame at 305-284-2775 by 5 p.m. Wednesday.



“It’s an honor again for us to induct another outstanding group of former student-athletes,’’ Routh said. “The evening will be very special for them as they join the fraternity of the greatest athletes to ever wear the orange, green and white.’’





Also being honored with the President’s Distinguished Service Award will be UM broadcasters Joe Zagacki and Don Bailey Jr.