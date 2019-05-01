Former UM women’s basketball star arrested in Palm Beach County, charged with assault

Riquna Williams drives to the hoop in a 2012 game when she was a player at the University of Miami. MIAMI HERALD FILE

Former University of Miami women’s basketball star Riquna “BayBay” Williams, now a guard with the Los Angeles Sparks, was arrested Monday and is being held in Palm Beach County Jail on $20,000 bond over an alleged violent December altercation with an ex-girlfriend in Pahokee.

According to ESPN and WPTV, which first reported the story, Williams was charged with “burglary with assault or battery and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill.”

The arrest report says that on Dec. 6, 2018, Williams showed up at 780 Rickey Jackson Blvd. and repeatedly hit the front door with a skateboard. She then forced her way into the home of ex-girlfriend Alkeria Davis, hit her in the head several times and pulled her hair. After a man at the home broke up the fight, Williams allegedly went to her car, grabbed a gun, pointed it at him and said, “you’ll get all 18.” She then sped away.

Davis told police she and Williams had dated on and off for five years and broke up a month earlier.

Williams, 28, is a six-year veteran in the WNBA, was a 2015 All-Star with the Tulsa Shock and in 2013 was named the WNBA Sixth Woman of the Year. She averaged 7.1 points in 33 games for the Sparks.

She attended UM from 2008 to 2012. Williams was the school’s fifth-leading scorer of all time with 2,148 points and helped lead the Hurricanes to the ACC championship. But her college career ended on a bad note. Her teammates voted to leave Williams home from the 2012 NCAA Tournament for “conduct detrimental to the team,” and the third-seeded Hurricanes lost to Gonzaga in the second round. She remained estranged from the program for some time, but had reconnected the past few years.

Miami Hurricanes coach Katie Meier had no comment on Williams’ arrest. The WNBA said it is aware of the situation, but has not issued a formal comment.