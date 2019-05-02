Super Bowl rings notwithstanding, UM Hall of Famers Wilfork and Rolle cherish ‘U’ days

From left to right, Former University of Miami Hurricanes rower Dr. Jenny Krawec, former Hurricanes defensive back and Super Bowl champion Antrel Rolle and former UM defensive tackle and two-time Super Bowl champion Vince Wilfork greet Sebastian the Ibis before being inducted into the University of Miami Sports Hall of Fame at the induction ceremony Thursday night, May 2, 2019, at Jungle Island. dsantiago@miamiherald.com

They no doubt had the insatiable, intense desire that champions possess, but University of Miami football players Antrel Rolle and Vince Wilfork couldn’t have known as true freshmen in 2001 that they would share in the first Hurricanes national title in 10 years, then come excruciatingly close, but ultimately empty in their quest for the program’s sixth title in 2002.

They also couldn’t have known that both — Rolle, a UM cornerback from 2001 through 2004 and first-round Arizona Cardinals’ draft pick; and Wilfork, a Canes defensive tackle from 2001 through 2003 and first-round New England Patriots’ pick — would celebrate and be celebrated on Thursday night as two of eight 2019 UM Sports Hall of Fame inductees at Jungle Island.

“That’s the guy that allowed me to eat in the backfield. Defensive backs are nothing without the defensive linemen, and everybody knows that,’’ Rolle, 36, said of Wilfork, 37. “He is, if not the best defensive lineman I’ve ever played with, a future Hall of Famer, a two-time Super Bowl champion. ...You come in as teammates but you leave as brothers.’’

Joining Homestead South Dade High graduate Rolle and Lantana Santaluces High alum Wilfork on Thursday were fellow UM football greats Stephen McGuire, a running back who earned national titles in 1989 and 1991; linebacker Scott Nicolas, who left the Canes after 1981 as their all-time leading tackler (456) and still is ranked No. 3; basketball center Constantin Popa (1991-1995), the Romanian native who at 7-3 is the tallest man ever to play for the Hurricanes; baseball pitcher Cesar Carrillo (2004-2005), who started his UM career with 24 consecutive victories (one shy of the all-time NCAA record); track and field great Tabia Charles Collins (2004-2006), a 10-time All-American who still holds UM records for indoor long jump, indoor triple jump and outdoor triple jump; and Dr. Jenny Krawec (2001-2004), the most decorated rower in UM history.

“This ranks probably [as] the highest accomplishment I’ve received because of what it stands for and the type of family the University of Miami is,’’ Wilfork said. “I tell people all the time, ‘The University of Miami is different.’ I don’t care how many colleges there are, there won’t be another [UM] on and off the field. We’re just a different breed. We’re family, we’re brothers. We have careers for a long time and we remain family.

“It’s awesome, man. To come in with a guy that I played with, played against...,’’ Wilfork said of Rolle, “it’s cool, man.’’

Popa, 48, came to the ceremony with his five children from their home in Parkersburg, West Virginia. “This is an unbelievable honor that I honestly never thought about until I got the phone call,’’ he said. “There’s such a big change for the better from when I came to school here. Just to walk around and see the facilities — I’m so proud to be part of this.’’

McGuire, 49, a New York City police officer, was equally thrilled.

“To be amongst the greatest in UM history is very special,’’ McGuire said. “I went to the campus today and saw the football players working out. Hopefully that energy transfers over to game time and we get something positive happening again.’’

Agreeing wholeheartedly with that feeling was new UM coach Manny Diaz, who came to the ceremony and addressed the crowd. When asked what it meant to have four football programs inducted Thursday, Diaz told reporters earlier that “it’s pretty cool for us, but it’s pretty cool for them. If you’re one of the best to do it here, you’re probably one of the best to do it anywhere.”

▪Also honored Thursday were UM broadcasters Joe Zagacki and Don Bailey Jr., who were presented with the President’s Distinguished Service Award.

▪ Current UM cornerback Trajan Bandy was named as the recipient of the Walter Kichefski Endowed Scholarship.