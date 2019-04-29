Miami Hurricanes land their quarterback commitment for the 2020 recruiting class

Manny Diaz introduces Miami Hurricanes football coaches Miami Hurricanes head football coach Manny Diaz introduces some of his hyped-up coaches at The New Miami Spring Tour event at The Wharf on April 10, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Miami Hurricanes head football coach Manny Diaz introduces some of his hyped-up coaches at The New Miami Spring Tour event at The Wharf on April 10, 2019.

Dan Enos and the Miami Hurricanes have found their quarterback for the Class of 2020. Tyler Van Dyke, a pro-style quarterback from Connecticut, is joining Miami’s recruiting class after orally committing the Hurricanes on Monday.

Van Dyke announced his commitment on Twitter, but not until after Manny Diaz went through his typical routine of teasing Miami fans. About 19 hours before Van Dyke made his pledge public, the coach tweeted out a GIF of a hurricane swirling with “#Category20,” the hashtag for Miami’s 2020 recruiting class, as the accompanying message. The next day, Van Dyke made the news public.

“Thank you to my family, coaches, teammates and friends for supporting me throughout this entire process,” Van Dyke wrote. “Thank you to Coach Diaz and Coach Enos and the rest of the Miami coaching staff for this opportunity. I am committing to the University of Miami.”

A three-star prospect in the 247Sports.com composite rankings, Van Dyke boasted more than 20 offers with the Hurricanes primarily battling the Syracuse Orange, Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, Purdue Boilermakers and California Golden Bears. The predictions in the 247Sports Crystal Ball were split between Miami and Syracuse before Van Dyke made his announcement.

Van Dyke, whom Rivals.com pegs as a four-star pro-style quarterback, is coming off a strong junior season for Suffield Academy. In nine games, the rising senior threw for 1,899 yards, 14 touchdowns and five interceptions in nine games in 2018, completing 57.1 percent of his passes. The 6-4, 212-pound quarterback also ran for 105 yards and one touchdown on 19 carries, and served as Suffield’s primary punter.

Van Dyke picked up his offer from the Hurricanes in the fall, and became one of the top targets for the new regime when Diaz hired Enos as his offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach in January, especially after four-star Jacksonville Mandarin quarterback Carson Beck committed to the Georgia Bulldogs in March.

Miami brought Van Dyke down to Coral Gables for an unofficial visit last month, and a battle between the Hurricanes and Orange took shape.

His commitment brings Miami’s 2020 class up to 12 players and Van Dyke is just the second prospect from outside Florida in the group, joining Louisiana cornerback Daran Branch.

He’s also the fifth offensive player in the class, joining three-star guard Antonio Smith, four-star running back Don Chaney Jr., four-star tight end Dominic Mammarelli, and four-star wide receivers Bryan Robinson and Marcus Fleming.

After the offensive woes of last season, the Hurricanes are in dire need of a strong offensive recruiting class and Van Dyke, a strong-armed passer with prototypical size, can be a centerpiece moving forward.