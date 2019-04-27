University of Miami

Browns to Miami native Sheldrick Redwine: ‘We must have five or six guys from The U.’

Watch the Cleveland Browns’ phone call to Miami Hurricanes safety Sheldrick Redwine at the 2019 NFL Draft. The Browns picked Redwine in the fourth round.
The Cleveland Browns tapped the University of Miami once again when they selected Miami native Sheldrick Redwine in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

And the Browns captured the moment when they called Redwine in a video posted to the team’s official Twitter account.

Cleveland general manager John Dorsey is shown on the phone call to Redwine first, noting the Browns’ roster ripe with talent from the U.

“We must have five or six guys from The U on our team,” Dorsey says in the video. “We’re probably going to add another one here. You ready?”

Here’s the full clip:

