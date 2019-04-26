Watch former Miami and Colts star Reggie Wayne trash talking Titans fans at NFL Draft

Former Miami Hurricanes and Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Reggie Wayne talks trash to Tennessee Titans fans at 2019 NFL Draft in Nashville, Tennessee. Getty Images

The Miami swag lived on at the 2019 NFL Draft early into Friday’s second round.

Former Hurricane and Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Reggie Wayne issued some trash talking as he introduced the Colts’ second-round pick.

Upon his introduction as a six-time Pro Bowler on stage in Nashville, Tennessee, Wayne said, “Yeah, yeah, yeah,” before getting into some smack talk with the draft hosts, the Titans, who are a divisional rival of the Colts.

“Putting all of you AFC South teams on notice, we’re back,” Wayne said. “We are back.”

That led to some boos.

“I know you’re not booing,” Wayne said as he began pointing from the stage. “Come on Tennessee. Y’all played the Colts 20 times in 10 years and you’ve won three games. Stop it. Stop it.”

Wayne then read off the Colts’ pick, Temple cornerback Rock Ya-Sin, at No. 34 overall.

The Colts drafted Wayne in the first round of the 2001 NFL Draft.

Watch the video of Wayne’s trolling of the Titans here: