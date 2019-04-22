UF basketball player Keith Stone transfers to Miami for final season

University of Florida forward Keith Stone (25), shown here in a 2018 game against Alabama, is transferring to the University of Miami for his final year of eligibility. AP

University of Florida big man Keith Stone, a 6-8 and 254-pound Deerfield Beach native, is heading closer to home to spend his final year of eligibility at the University of Miami.

“I’m coming home momma,” Stone posted on Twitter Monday night, posing in a UM uniform in front of a Hurricanes backdrop.

Stone, 21, was a redshirt junior last season and is scheduled to graduate this summer, making him eligible to play for the Canes immediately. He averaged 6.1 points and 3.9 rebounds before a season-ending ACL tear on Jan. 19 during a game against Georgia. He started 13 games as a junior and 26 games as a sophomore, when he averaged 8.8 points and 4.3 rebounds.

Hurricanes fans may remember that Stone had a breakout game against UM during his freshman season, scoring 15 points with eight rebounds. Assuming he is fully recovered from his knee injury, Stone should get plenty of playing time due to the departure of Dewan Hernandez, Ebuka Izundu, and Anthony Lawrence.

“Dear Florida, I came to you as a 17-year-old child who knew very little about anything,” Stone wrote upon announcing his decision to transfer last month. “During my time at Florida I have been given the greatest of opportunities! I will graduate from the University of Florida! The coaches and academic advisors have given me nothing but the very best.

“I’m happy to have called Florida home for the last four years! I will always be a Gator! Thank you for the lover and support, I will cherish that and use it as my motivation at my next stop.”

He played on three NCAA Tournament teams and was the 82nd-ranked recruit in the nation coming out of Zion Lutheran High School in 2015.

The Canes return six scholarship players – Chris Lykes, DJ Vasiljevic, Rodney Miller, Deng Gak, Sam Waardenburg, and Kam McGusty, an Oklahoma transfer who sat out last season. The incoming freshmen are Isaiah Wong, Anthony Walker and Harlond Beverly.