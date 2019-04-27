Who is Joe Jackson, the Miami Hurricanes defensive end drafted by the Dallas Cowboys?

Joe Jackson discusses FSU rivalry and game coming up Saturday. The University of Miami plays Florida State on Saturday October 7th at 3:30 p.m. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The University of Miami plays Florida State on Saturday October 7th at 3:30 p.m.

Miami Hurricanes defensive end Joe Jackson said last month at the NFL Scouting Combine he would prove to the team that drafted him that he could “stop the run, play the pass” and do “everything in between.’’

He even said he’d “play of a little bit of outside linebacker it they need me to,’’ that he has “the athleticism to do it, the fanaticism to do it.’’

Heck, former University of Miami coach Mark Richt said he told Jackson he’d let him play tight end at times if the gifted pass-rusher returned for his senior season.

No such luck.

Instead, Jackson, who starred as a junior in what wound up being his final season at Miami, was drafted Saturday as the 27th player in the fifth round — No. 165 overall — by the Dallas Cowboys.

He joins Miami cornerback Michael Jackson, who was picked by the Cowboys seven spots earlier, in Dallas.

With defensive lineman Chad Thomas gone, the 6-4, 275-pound Jackson took the reins as the Hurricanes’ primary edge rusher in 2019 and led Miami with nine sacks in 2018, tied for sixth most in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

The defensive lineman added another 47 tackles and 14 1/2 tackles for loss, and led the Canes with nine quarterback hurries. Jackson also forced two fumbles, broke up three passes and returned an interception 42 yards for a touchdown in a blowout home win against the North Carolina Tar Heels.

Jackson’s performances earned him a nod as an all-ACC honorable mention, and the defensive end decided to forgo his final season of eligibility and enter the NFL Draft.

Jackson is a Miami-Dade County native, who grew up in the projects of Homestead as the youngest of seven children.

He lived in foster care with his six siblings before his grandmother stepped in to raise the seven children plus eight cousins.

He went on to be a multi-sport star at Gulliver Prep and was the 2015 Miami Herald Class 5A-1A Male Athlete of the Year. He finished his high school career as a four-star defensive end in the 247Sports.com composite rankings.

He quickly became a star once he joined his hometown team, too. As a freshman, Jackson racked up 7 1/2 sacks — second most nationally among freshmen — then he put up another 6 1/2 as a sophomore. He cracked double figures in tackles for loss in all three of his seasons with the Hurricanes.





When his grandmother died, the children’s aunt took over and helped raise them, helping to release Jackson’s energy and frustration by putting the large, athletic youngster into Pop Warner football. But he was so big he couldn’t make weight, and began playing basketball until he did both in high school.





“I’m a guy who gets angry a lot,’’ Jackson said in his earlier days at UM, noting that being a pass-rusher “helps.’’

NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah described Jackson as “a big, strong power rusher. ... He’s got tremendous power. He’s got a nifty, little dip move coming off the edge —f lashes some speed. I wrote down, ‘He’s a bully,’ and I mean that in the nicest way possible. But he’s got to win early. He doesn’t really have a second move once he gets engaged. It’s going to be all power from that standpoint.’’