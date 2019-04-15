Highly touted basketball recruit chooses University of Miami over Michigan State

Harlond Beverly Twitter

The 2019-20 college basketball season is more than six months away, but the University of Miami Hurricanes already notched a significant victory on Monday afternoon.

Harlond Beverly, a 6-4 four-star combo guard from Montverde Academy near Orlando, announced on Twitter that he is “100 percent Committed!” to UM. He chose Miami over an impressive list of schools, including NCAA Tournament semifinalist Michigan State, which was expected to have an edge because Beverly is a native of Detroit suburb Farmington Hills and spent most of his life there.

Other schools that were interested in Beverly included Georgia, Kansas, Michigan, Baylor and Indiana. He is rated the 82nd-best recruit overall in the Class of 2019 by 247 Sports and is ranked No. 11 among combo guards and No. 12 among all Florida high school recruits.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

The spring signing day is Wednesday, and UM coach Jim Larranaga and his staff were busy the past few weeks trying to fill up to five available spots for their team.

Larranaga is not allowed to comment on specific recruits, but said Monday that he was “feeling good and optimistic” that some of the players they were targeting would choose the Hurricanes program.

The Canes return six scholarship players — Chris Lykes, DJ Vasiljevic, Rodney Miller, Deng Gak, Sam Waardenburg, and Kam McGusty, an Oklahoma transfer who sat out last season. Incoming freshmen Isaiah Wong and Anthony Walker committed in the early signing period.

Larranaga said, ideally, he’d like to carry a 12-man roster with three players in each class. As it stands now, including Beverly, UM would have one senior, four juniors, one sophomore and three freshmen.

“It would be nice to get a couple of fifth-year seniors and one or two high school kids,” Larranaga said Monday.

Another intriguing high school prospect is 6-10 four-star forward Tristan Enaruna, a native of the Netherlands who moved to Wasatch Academy in Utah his junior year and has narrowed his list to UM, Kansas and Creighton. He is scheduled to visit Miami on April 24, Creighton on April 26 and Kansas on April 28.

Enaruna played for the Dutch U16 national team and stood out at the Basketball Without Borders game during the 2019 NBA All-Star Game in Charlotte, North Carolina. Among the transfers on UM’s radar is Cal Berkeley’s leading scorer Justice Sueing, a sophomore who averaged 14.3 points and 6 rebounds. He is also being wooed by Florida State, Pitt, San Diego State and UC Santa Barbara. TJ Holyfield, a grad transfer from Stephen F Austin, is also considering UM. He reportedly visited, and is also looking at Texas Tech and Illinois.