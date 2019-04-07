Poor fielding, sloppy running dooms Miami in finale against Florida State

University of Miami pitcher Brian Van Belle in action during the second inning of the game against Florida State at Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field on Sunday, April 7, 2019. dvarela@miamiherald.com

The Miami Hurricanes did some spring cleaning this weekend.

They just didn’t finish the job.

Poor fielding and sloppy base running doomed the Canes from achieving what they had hoped for Sunday against the Florida State Seminoles — most significantly a victory.

Instead, the Seminoles took advantage of three UM errors to salvage the weekend series with a 6-5 victory at Mark Light Field.

The eighth inning proved fatal for the Canes (20-12, 7-8 Atlantic Coast Conference). With bases loaded, two outs and Miami reliever Greg Veliz on the mound, shortstop Freddy Zamora flawlessly fielded a deep ground ball, then threw it against the railing of the UM dugout. Instead of three outs, FSU’s Jonathan Foster (reached on error by Veliz) and Nander De Sedas (single) scored to break the tie and put FSU ahead for good.

It was Zamora’s second error of the game and 13th of the season.

Zamora hit a solo home run in the ninth, but it wasn’t enough.

Three of the six runs for FSU (19-12, 7-8) were unearned.

Conor Grady (5-3) earned the victory, while Greg Veliz (1-1) took the loss.

