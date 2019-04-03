UM forward Beatrice Mompremier makes decision on whether to enter WNBA Draft

Civic Center gets good deal on slightly used WNBA basketball floor The Columbus Civic Center unveiled Monday afternoon its new basketball court. They recently purchased a slightly used “All Star Plus” basketball floor from Robbins Sports Surfaces in Cincinnati, OH. They hope it will help attract additional business. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Columbus Civic Center unveiled Monday afternoon its new basketball court. They recently purchased a slightly used “All Star Plus” basketball floor from Robbins Sports Surfaces in Cincinnati, OH. They hope it will help attract additional business.

Beatrice Mompremier will return to the University of Miami for her senior year, she announced on Wednesday. There had been some speculation she would leave a year early to enter the WNBA Draft.

“While my dream is to play in the WNBA, I think I have a lot of improvements I can make before moving to that level, including expanding my range,” she said. “I’m excited to return to Miami for another season and not only work on my skills, but compete alongside my teammates and continue to pursue our goals.”

Mompremier on Monday was named AP All-American Honorable Mention. She is the first Hurricane to receive postseason recognition from the AP since 2011-12, when Shenise Johnson was a Second Team All-American and Riquna Williams was a Third-Team All-American.

As a redshirt junior, the Miami native and Miami High grad led the Canes in points (16.7) and rebounds (12.2) per game this year, and her rebounding mark set the program single-season record. She led the ACC with 25 double-doubles and had 20 points in eight games.

Mompremier, who is 6-4, grabbed at least 15 rebounds seven times, and had one 20-20 game.

She was a First Team All-ACC selection, WBCA Coaches’ All-America Team Regional Finalist, Mompremier, and is one of five finalists for the Lisa Leslie Center of the Year Award.